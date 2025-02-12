What It Takes to Power a Nation: A Path to Energy Sustainability





Olumuyiwa AkandePowering a nation goes beyond generating energy; it requires a multifaceted approach that includes robust infrastructure, resource diversification, innovative technologies, and inclusive policies.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7 underscores the importance of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy in achieving global development and combating climate change. However, many nations, including Nigeria, face challenges in realizing this vision.

Nigeria’s energy supply chain, spanning generation, transmission, and distribution, highlights both the scale of the challenges and the opportunities for improvement. As the second-largest producer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Africa after Algeria, Nigeria has seen steady increases in production levels. Between 2018 and 2022, Nigeria’s LPG consumption grew from 700,000 metric tonnes to 1.8 million metric tonnes annually, reflecting rising adoption of clean cooking solutions and industrial uses.

Hyde Energy is playing a pivotal role in expanding this growth. Through its Hyde Gas initiative, the company is establishing LPG distribution outlets across Nigeria, with a national presence in Lagos, Ogun, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Abuja, Anambra, and Rivers States. These efforts are significantly boosting the adoption of LPG as a clean cooking alternative, replacing traditional firewood and improving environmental health by reducing carbon emissions.

This transition to cleaner energy requires not just technological solutions but also inclusive partnerships that ensure all stakeholders are involved. This is where collaborations like Hyde Energy’s partnership with the Nigerian Association of Women in Law (NAWLG) become essential. By empowering women in the energy sector, we can accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and ensure a more equitable and inclusive energy transition.

In the short term, LPG serves as a crucial transitional fuel for Nigeria’s energy landscape. Looking ahead, the country’s long-term energy vision necessitates a diversified energy mix that includes renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydropower.

While Hyde Energy currently focuses on expanding its LPG infrastructure, the company recognizes the potential of other clean energy solutions, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). As the country transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, Hyde Energy aims to explore opportunities to expand its offerings and potentially contribute to the development of CNG infrastructure.

The company’s current LPG facilities are already making significant strides in supporting Nigeria’s clean energy transition goals for 2030. By reducing dependency on biomass fuels like firewood, these plants contribute to lowering carbon emissions and improving air quality, especially in rural and peri-urban areas. Their accessibility further aligns with global objectives, such as the Paris Agreement, by supporting sustainable development practices.

While these initiatives represent significant progress, the broader path to energy sustainability faces several challenges. Limited access to financing, regulatory bottlenecks, and inadequate policy enforcement continue to hinder progress. For example, delays in implementing power sector privatisation reforms have slowed investments in critical infrastructure. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts from the government, private sector, and international development partners.

To modernize infrastructure and support the transition to cleaner energy, technological advancement plays a crucial role. Artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and smart metering systems are revolutionizing energy distribution and reducing costs. AI-driven solutions are particularly beneficial in managing energy consumption in high-demand sectors like data centers. In Nigeria, adopting such technologies could optimize resource allocation, reduce wastage, and improve grid efficiency.

International examples offer valuable lessons and potential partnerships for Nigeria’s energy transition. The United States’ efforts to modernize its electric grid focus on enhancing resilience and accommodating decentralized energy sources. Similarly, Ghana’s experience with electricity crises underscores the importance of consistent investments in grid reliability and customer-focused service delivery.

The global push for renewable energy also presents significant opportunities for Nigeria to tap into green financing mechanisms and international collaborations. Initiatives like the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign and the African Development Bank’s Desert to Power project can support Nigeria’s transition by providing technical expertise, funding, and capacity-building programs.

Powering a nation is a collective responsibility. Governments must address systemic inefficiencies, invest strategically in renewable energy and grid modernization, and create an enabling environment for private-sector participation. Local communities, empowered through policies and partnerships, can play a vital role in driving inclusive energy access. The private sector, exemplified by companies like Hyde Energy, must continue to innovate and collaborate to meet the energy needs of a growing population.

The journey to sustainable energy requires a united effort. By embracing resource diversity, leveraging technology, and fostering collaboration, nations like Nigeria can illuminate a future of progress, equity, and environmental stewardship for generations to come. The energy supply chain must evolve to meet current demands and anticipate future challenges, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of universal energy access.