  • Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

Tinubu Rejoices With Renowned Educationist, Winifred Awosika, At 85

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Hails Kole Shettima on 65th birthday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the trailblazing educationist and entrepreneur, Chief (Mrs.) Winifred Awosika, on her 85th birthday.

The president, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

hailed Dr. Awosika’s contributions to Nigeria’s educational sector. 

For over five decades, she shaped the future of countless young Nigerians through her pioneering work as the Founder and Chairman of Chrisland Schools Limited and the Chancellor of Chrisland University.

“Dr. Awosika’s life has been dedicated to pursuing knowledge, excellence and nation-building. Through her vision, discipline and commitment to quality education, she has nurtured generations of leaders and professionals who continue to make meaningful contributions to our country,” President Tinubu stated.

Beyond education, the president commended Awosika’s legacy as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and role model, saying her selfless dedication to empowering future generations has left an indelible mark on Nigeria.

He noted her strong moral values and tireless devotion to human capital development.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I sincerely thank you for your invaluable service to the nation. May your years ahead be filled with continued health, joy, and fulfilment,” the president concluded.

President Tinubu has also congratulated prominent political scientist and development specialist, Dr Kole Shettima, on his 65th birthday.

Shettima, who is the Director of MacArthur Foundation for Africa, is a notable scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to nation-building. 

President Tinubu, in another release by presidential spokesperson, Onanuga,

underscored Shettima’s role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and advancement of human rights, peace and justice. 

The president also acknowledged MacArthur Foundation’s assistance in mentoring new crop of non-state actors and supporting government and non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing developmental challenges.

President Tinubu prays for good health for Dr. Shettima as he continues to rededicate himself to the service of humanity. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.