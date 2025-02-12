Tinubu, Akinyemi and The Jeering Boers

Kayode Soremekun

It is very surprising that till date, no serious analysis has featured on Professor Bolaji Akinwande Akinyemi’s return to the portal of Nigeria’s Policy corridor.It is important to appreciate here that Bolaji Akinyemi has since been named as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs,(NIIA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For those in the know, the NIIA is a familiar turf for this Scholar-Diplomat. Such indeed was his dominance of this aspect of our national life that, for much of the seventies and eighties, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi was a prominent member of Nigeria’s foreign policy elite.Some pundits even likened him to Washington’s Henry Kissinger , Super K, who virtually towered over successive American Presidents as his country’s Secretary of State.Possibly out of a desire to emulate Kissinger, Akinyemi’s corporate outfit was titled:Akinyemi and Associates,while Kissinger’s own also bore the appellation of Kissinger and Associates.

However, one of the ‘Associates’ has since fizzled out. There is no prize for guessing the one which has been afflicted with the throes of mortality.

After all, Nigeria is a decidedly different social formation from the United States of America.Still, and while his tenure lasted, few will deny that our own Super K was something of a huge human variable in the Nigerian Foreign Policy community.

It was so huge that at a point in time,the inimitable, Stanley Macebuh wrote a memorable newspaper article on the Akinyemi years at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. This piece was titled :Of Men and Institutions.Indeed,few will deny that during his tenure as the Director General of NIIA, the Institute assumed a kind of visibility which lacked precedence in our national life.At that point in time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was virtually side-lined in the formulation and implementation of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy.The variables were however in his favour in the period under reference.There was a Murtala Mohammed at the helm of affairs who was probably aversed to the stodgy and cautious profile of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. He, Murtala found in Akinyemi a go-getter whose spirit was in consonance with those frenetic times.Resource politics also appeared to be in his favour.For those who can remember, this was the era of the heady oil boom when rightly or wrongly Nigeria thought that she could move the earth.Again for those who could remember, the seductive and heady feelings ably egged on by the media was that, there was a new and dynamic dimension to Nigeria’s foreign policy.In a way, Akinyemi was the star performer, almost an embodiment of this dynamic foreign policy that was Nigeria’s.To be sure, there were indeed some high points of this era.For instance there was the famous speech by Murtala Mohammed at the fateful OAU Summit where Nigeria told off Washington in certain times that Africa had come of age and as such would brook no interference in her internal affairs.

Ali Mazrui also weighed in on the issue by asserting that Nigeria was beginning to emerge as a credible interlocutor between and among the status-quo forces in world affairs.

While the euphoria lasted, we all lapped up and indulged in this heady stuff about Nigeria’s place in global politics.Not to be outdone, Akinyemi ‘s colleague and possibly friend, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari also wrote a largely adulatory piece on Nigeria’s new and dynamic foreign policy in the Columbian Journal of International Affairs .

The piece was titled:Nigeria:A Growing Internal Stability, Wealth and Influence.

Predictably, since unanimity is not one of the hall marks of academia, there were voices of dissent on this new and dynamic foreign policy of Nigeria.Scholars like Dr Segun Osoba, the historian and Professor Olajide Aluko argued that there there was nothing novel about Nigeria’s foreign policy since the economy was not industrialized and was still hooked on the export of primary products.The interesting thing here was that Osoba and Aluko embodied antithetical strains in terms of ideological profiles;yet they came to the same conclusions about Nigeria’s foreign policy-that it was far from being dynamic even in those seemingly exciting times.Here one can easily understand a Segun Osoba on this issue, after all he was of the radical bent, while Aluko was something of a liberal scholar like an Akinyemi.This interesting position could well be explained by the fact that Aluko like a Gambari was also a colleague of Akinyemi and possibly his friend!!

Still and despite the dissent offered by the likes of Aluko and Osoba, Akinyemi, the scholar-cum policymaker forged ahead at the Institute.Under his watch the place became a mecca of sorts for scholars and policy makers.The Institute’s library was rich, and very much the same thing could be said for its newspaper holdings. Students of foreign policy flocked to the place, diplomats also jostled for the attention of the Instittute.

I recall here that there was the famous Bulletin on Foreign Affairs-a monthly publication which encapsulated all the worthy features and news on Nigeria’s Foreign policy.Those indeed were the days of the Institute under Bolaji Akinyemi.

Invariably and inevitably, since only God lives for ever, Akinyemi had to move on.Rather than return to his old base, Ibadan, he moved on to the University of Lagos where he was appointed a Professor of Political Science. At this point in time, he wrote a memorable piece titled-Farewell To Policy. But he spoke too soon for shortly after, he was again drafted into Nigeria’ s Foreign policy orbit as Foreign Minister.Not one to take things passively, he proceeded to stamp his identity once again on our Foreign Policy landscape.

Two instances will readily bear out this activist stance of Bolaji Akinyemi. There was the idea of the Concert of Medium Powers which he floated and is possibly moribund by now.There was also the idea and consequent establishment of the Technical Aid Corps Scheme, (TACS) which exists till date.TACS happens to be a phenomenon which speaks to Nigeria’s amphibian status in International Relations.

This amphibian profile derives from the fact that , on one hand Nigeria projects herself as something of a power on the platform of an organ like TACS.But on the other hand,the self-same Nigeria is virtually beholden to the international system in various areas.A few instances will suffice here.

One, we are a debtor nation, a far cry from when we huffed and puffed on the international arena in the seventies of the Murtala-Akinyemi era.Such indeed is our current prostate condition that during the last presidential election, almost every presidential candidate of note, made the trip to Chatam House.It was clearly an implicit endorsement of how low we had sunk in the comity of nations.It is instructive to recall here that at an earlier point in time, this same country railed against the Boers, that apartheid must end.We stood at the barricades and proudly too against this inhuman system in South Africa.But despite our evangelical zeal on this issue, the Boers probably knew something that we did not.Amidst our fervent showing in the anti-aparthied movement, the Boers took care to remind us that once apartheid was over, the next phase of the struggle will be North of the Limpopo.Indeed as hated as apartheid was, the Boers put in place something of a haven in that country.It is for instance no surprise that,as I write, there is at least one Nigerian Professor on every University campus in South Africa. Whereas the converse does not hold. Shame!

Similarly ESKOM the country’s power outfit under the Boers had, enough power at its disposal to feed the whole of Africa.Meanwhile,in a recent listing of best Universities in Africa, South African Universities feature prominently. Our own Universities were trailing and shamelessly so. Again in the high noon of COVID, South Africa through its internal resilience and facilities was able to generate its own anti-Covid vaccine. On our part, Nigeria waited helplessly on the international system.In the light of the foregoing and more, the Boers must be laughing and even jeering especially when memories of Nigeria in the seventies come to mind.Clearly something has gone wrong.To appropriate the Biblical depositions, we have done those things that we should not have done and we have not done those things that we should have done.Succesive waves of leadership have driven this country to the ground such that we are currently and virtually gasping for the oxygen of relevance in world affairs. Something has clearly gone wrong.So wrong that the earlier and grandiloquent assertions of an Akinyemi and Mandela that, if the Black man does not make it in Nigeria then he can never make it anywhere else in the world have turned out to be ephemeral-a grim and unrealized prophecy. In elastic terms, it appears that Akinyemi himself is well aware of our current straits.

This is because in a recent appearance on the tube, he, Akinyemi had cause to lament about our diminished status in world affairs.According to him, a country which lacks the capacity to industrialize has not started. The consequence is that our productive base stands in sharp contrast to our consumption profile.Luckily for Professor Akinyemi,he currently has a second chance to help Nigeria in terms of charting the right course at this point in time.It is indeed redemption time for him.It is important to remember here that, he, Akinyemi was the high priest of an early era who urged Nigeria to dream big dreams.Unfortunately for him and the rest of us, the dreams have been replaced by nightmares.Therefore as the protagonist of an earlier era when we all gazed ambitiously at the stars, Akinyemi on this current return of his to policy, is well placed in terms of access to tell President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that, for Nigeria to regain her groove in world affairs, a number of features must obtain at the domestic level.These include a viable oil industry in which refineries and petrochemicals will come on stream such that our manufacturing industries will be humming with life.Two, a viable power sector and three, a functional steel industry. The common and denominator in much of the immediate foregoing is that, successive Nigerian leaders virtually ate up all these critical components of our national life to the detriment of our Nigeria.

In a piece like this, the final words must necessarily go directly to Professor Bolaji Akinyemi our own Super K. You are in your eighties and as such, like any other human being,the intimations of mortality are hovering over you.Therefore and even in this injury time; given your new official position and enhanced access to President Tinubu, you may want to urge our country along viable paths that will give coherence and muscle to our domestic profile.This is perhaps the only way that this this country will be able to re-assert herself in the comity of nations.At the risk of putting the Igbobian cum Oxonian overtly on the spot, it is worth stressing that Professor Bolaji Akinyemi was an integral part of the variable which dressed Nigeria with the garb of magniloquence in an earlier era. So the time for a reversal is now.Otherwise the Boers will continue to jeer.Over to you Sir.History beckons!!

•Professor Kayode Soremekun, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, is currently based in the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University