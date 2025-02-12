Onasanya, Fasawe, Mekuleyi, Others Lead MMGSOSA New Exco

A former Ogun State permanent secretary, who is currently a commissioner in the state Independent Electoral Commission, Rev. Mrs. Gbemisola Onasanya, has been elected National President of Manuwa Memorial Grammar School Old Students Association, Iju Odo, Ondo State (MMGSOSA).

She was the sole candidate following the withdrawal of Dr Tade Olowogboye from the race.

Onasanya will succeed the outgoing President Teni Faromoju, an educationist and a philanthropist, under whose leadership the association and the 71-year-old school recorded many landmark achievements.

The election, conducted online, was unique and keenly contested as it drew participants from all over the 36 states, including Abuja and other parts of the world where the old students are scattered.

The election also produced Otunba Stephen Odimayo Fasawe, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountant as vice president and Dr. Oluyide Mekuleyi, a council member at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State as general secretary among other elected members.

In her acceptance speech, the newly elected president commended the association’s electoral committee, under the leadership of Mr. Sunday Akinseye, for successfully adopting and using what she described as a novel and foul-proof system in conducting the election.

“I have no hesitation recommending this to our great country Nigeria,” Akinseye said.

She pledged not to take for granted “the sacrifices of all members of the association to the exercise that produced this exco and the genuine expectations of all other stakeholders to attract growth and development to the school, thereby building on the challenging legacies of the outgoing president, Mr J.T. Faromoju.”

She vowed to build on the age-long culture of excellence and integrity that formed the bedrock of MMGS, which has made it one of the notable schools that have helped the country produce efficient and productive human capacity over the years.

Onasanya also promised to work with the new exco and the old students to revive the old cosmopolitan culture of MMGS regarding attracting students from all over the country.