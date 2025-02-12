Media Executive Paul Effiom Urges Government to Prioritise Creativity in Education

Precious Ugwuzor

Media executive and drummer for renowned Nigerian artist Yemi Alade, Paul Effiom, has called on the Federal Government to harness creativity as a powerful tool for shaping young minds and fostering innovation in the country.

Effiom, who is also the CEO of I Paw Media Concept, emphasised that integrating creative programmes into both private and public school curricula could be transformative. He highlighted the importance of exposing students to disciplines such as art, music, drama, creative writing, and design to enhance their learning experiences.

“Art, music, drama, creative writing, and design would not only enhance learning but also equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Effiom stated.

He noted that many schools in Nigeria lack access to creative programmes due to financial constraints, infrastructural deficits, and a strong focus on traditional subjects like mathematics and science.

“While these subjects are essential, they do not cater to every student’s potential, so creativity provides an alternative avenue for students to explore their talents, develop confidence, and gain practical skills that can lead to fulfilling careers in entertainment, media, fashion, and the arts,” he explained.

Effiom warned that a lack of exposure to creative fields could prevent young people from realising their full potential. He added that bringing creative professionals into public schools would promote inclusivity and social development, offering underprivileged students opportunities beyond their immediate circumstances.

He further highlighted the importance of mentorship in bridging the gap between education and real-world opportunities.

“Creativity also enhances cognitive and emotional development, as studies show that students engaged in the arts perform better academically. Creativity boosts curiosity, concentration, and memory,” he said.

Beyond academics, Effiom pointed out that Nigeria’s booming entertainment industry has demonstrated the viability of careers in creative fields.

“Nigeria’s entertainment industry has shown that creativity is a major economic driver. Early exposure equips students with skills in graphic design, filmmaking, and performing arts, thereby preparing them for future opportunities,” he noted.

He also stressed the mental and emotional benefits of creative expression.

“Creative expression builds resilience and emotional intelligence, as art, music, and poetry provide therapeutic outlets for students facing social and economic challenges. It reduces stress, boosts self-esteem, and promotes mental well-being,” he added.

Effiom revealed that in September 2024, he organised a summit titled My Creativity and I to educate students on the importance of creative industries. As part of the initiative, stationery and other empowerment tools were distributed to students, and mentorship platforms were introduced to help them navigate their creative journeys.

He urged all levels of government to prioritise increased funding and resources for public schools, particularly in underserved communities.

By investing in creativity, he argued, Nigeria could nurture a generation of innovative thinkers equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy and society.