Citibank Nigeria Appoints Isa-Dutse Chairman

Nume Ekeghe





Following the retirement of Dr Shamsuddeen Usman as its Chairman, Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) has been appointed Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Board Chairman.

The appointment becomes effective immediately.

Before he was appointed Chairman, Isa-Dutse joined the Board of Citibank Nigeria Limited in August 2024, as an Independent non-executive Director.

Usman in a statement reflecting on his tenure, expressed confidence in the leadership transition.

He stated: “I am proud to have contributed to Citi’s 40-year legacy in Nigeria and what Citibank Nigeria Limited has achieved during my tenure.

“I want to express my gratitude to my fellow board members, shareholders, leadership, and team for their commitment and resilience. I know Dr Isa-Dutse will bring fresh perspectives and strong board leadership to steer the bank toward continued success.

“He has the vision needed to provide oversight as the bank builds on its strong momentum.”

He reiterated that Isa-Dutse has a deep understanding of both banking operations and financial regulatory frameworks and was committed to enhancing governance and strengthening Citi’s role in economic growth and financial inclusion.

Commenting on his appointment, Isa-Dutse expressed enthusiasm about leading the Board.

“I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman and look forward to working with the distinguished Board, and dynamic leadership team, to drive innovation, enhance Citi’s client experience, and create long-term value for the communities we serve.

“The bank is well-positioned for growth, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success,” he said.

Also commenting on the transition, MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria Limited Mrs Nneka Enwereji said: “I want to sincerely thank Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman. Under his leadership, Citi achieved significant progress and resilience in the face of industry headwinds.

“His strategic insights and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in strengthening our position as a bank. As we move forward, we remain confident in the future under the leadership of Dr Isa-Dutse as Chairman of the Board.

“His extensive private sector and public sector experience will enrich the board’s perspective and help shape the bank’s future.”

Isa-Dutse is a seasoned financial expert and corporate leader with over three decades of experience spanning both the private and public sectors. He brings a wealth of expertise in corporate governance, banking strategy, and regulatory compliance. Isa-Dutse has held executive and board positions in key corporate and financial institutions, including Continental Merchant Bank Nigeria Ltd, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Access Bank Plc, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, and Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) London.