BJuMP Recognises Industry Icon for Mentorship, Leadership Roles

Advertising and marketing veteran and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Shobanjo, has been named as the first recipient of BB Apprenticeship Award by Bolaji Junaid Mentorship Programme(BJuMP).

This award was in recognition of his outstanding contribution to shaping the careers of young professionals in the advertising and marketing industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the third edition of BJuMP) with a remarkable Mentors Meet Mentees Mixer session in Lagos, the Founder of BJuMP, Bolaji Junaid, said the award is designed to honour outstanding mentor-mentee relationships in corporate Africa, celebrating leaders who have significantly influenced the professional growth of emerging talents.

Junaid expressed deep admiration for Shobanjo’s impact on mentorship and leadership, adding that the veteran built an industry on his own, but more importantly, he has built men and has shaped generations of professionals.

Speaking on the evolution of the industry, Shobanjo said that over 43 years ago, advertising and marketing was the non-preferred sector of the Nigerian economy, noting that now that same business generated a revenue of 605 billion naira in 2024.

Shobanjo in his profound fireside chat during the event, offered valuable insights into the mentor-mentee relationship and emphasised the importance of guidance and experience in shaping the careers of young professionals.

He further highlighted the evolving nature of the industry, stressing that the future of the marketing and advertising industry will constantly be in the hands of young people.

Reflecting on the dynamics of mentorship, Shobanjo said: “The circumstances that determine a mentee leaving his mentor will determine whether a relationship will persist.”

His words underscored the depth of mentor-mentee relationships and the lasting influence of great mentors.

Shobanjo’s participation at the BJuMP event reinforced the ongoing importance of mentorship in shaping young professionals, ensuring that future leaders are well-equipped to thrive in the business world.

Adding to the tributes, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, represented by Head of Corporate Communications, ARCON, Winifred Akpa, commended Shobanjo’s contributions to the industry, noting that Shobanjo has left a huge mark on the industry and will forever be remembered.

The BB Apprenticeship Award was presented to Shobanjo and Jimi Awosika, making them the first recipients of this prestigious recognition. This award is designed to honour outstanding mentor-mentee relationships in corporate Africa, celebrating leaders who have significantly influenced the professional growth of emerging talents.

The evening also saw the unveiling of Tripreneur, a surprise book revealed by Bolaji Junaid, chronicling his extraordinary journey through entrepreneurship, sociopreneurship, and intrapreneurship. The book captures key lessons learned along the way, offering inspiration to young professionals looking to build resilient careers.