Amanda Etuk Joins Cascador as New Programme Director

Cascador, the preeminent accelerator programme for mid-stage Nigerian entrepreneurs, has announced the appointment of Amanda Etuk as its new programme director.

According to a statement by the company, Etuk, a former Cascador participant and co-founder of Messenger, a financing platform for last-mile logistics operators, brings firsthand experience with the transformative impact of the programme to her new role. The appointment marks a significant milestone in Cascador’s mission to develop transformational leaders in Nigeria.

“I’ve always wanted to help people – it’s one of my values. Being able to support entrepreneurs who face the same challenges I did, while working with an organisation deeply committed to their success, feels like a match made in heaven. We’re not just providing funding; we’re building a sustainable ecosystem where entrepreneurs can thrive and pay it forward,” Etuk said.

The appointment also represents a remarkable professional journey for Etuk herself. “Now I’m the programme director for one of the largest impact investment funds in Africa – that’s pretty good growth,” she added.

“I get to speak to some of the brightest minds in the Nigerian ecosystem, hear insights from top mentors, and learn about properly managing and financing organizations. These are insights that people pay thousands to get in MBA programs, and I got that through Cascador. Now I have the privilege of helping others access these same opportunities.”

Founder of Cascador, Dave DeLucia, emphasised the significance of having a former participant join the leadership team saying: “Amanda’s transition from participant to programme director perfectly illustrates our mission of developing transformational leaders. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our program to meet the needs of Nigerian entrepreneurs.”

In her role, Etuk will focus on enhancing program design, strengthening alumni support, and building a more robust entrepreneurial community. She brings a unique perspective to the position, having experienced the challenges entrepreneurs face firsthand.

“Sometimes there are barriers between a founder and an investor, or a founder and a mentor,” Etuk explained. “But when you have a peer who understands what you’re going through, there’s no barrier to communication. In this role, I can be balanced and fair and communicate what is the greatest need for the entrepreneur at any given time.”

Amanda embodies everything we look for in both our participants and our team, according to Trish Thomas, co-director at Cascador.

He noted that her experience as an entrepreneur, combined with her passion for supporting others and deep understanding of the Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem, makes her uniquely qualified to help shape the future of our program.

“Her appointment represents our commitment to not just developing great entrepreneurs, but creating a sustainable ecosystem of leaders who give back to their community.”

Also commenting, Cascador’s Co-director and Head of Strategy at Lagos Business School, Chidi Okoro, added that having refined their approach to supporting Nigerian startups over the past six years, bringing Amanda onto the team marks an exciting new chapter.

“Her understanding of both sides of the entrepreneurial journey will help us create even more meaningful connections between our curriculum and the market challenges our participants face.”

Looking ahead, Etuk has ambitious plans for expanding Cascador’s impact, drawing on lessons from her own experience in the program. “One thing I took away from Cascador that transformed me wasn’t just business advice – it was the importance of character in building something meaningful,” Etuk reflected.

“How you respond to messages, how people feel after interacting with you, the discipline of timeliness – these soft skills are just as crucial as business acumen. You can get business information from anywhere, but watching someone personify the principles they teach is invaluable.”