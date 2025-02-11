Rotary Club Urges Nigerian Youths to Persevere amidst Economic Challenges

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The President of Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi Lakeside, Mr. Amobi Ogum, has urged the Nigerian youths to remain steadfast in business and career pursuit despite the current financial challenges.

Speaking to THISDAY at the business expo organised by Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi Lakeside where over 75 vendors exhibited products, Ogum emphasised the importance of perseverance for a better Nigeria.

Ogum highlighted the efforts of Rotarians in empowering Nigerians, citing a recent week-long business lecture series that covered topics like accessing credits, financial management, and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He noted that most businesses fail within their first five years due to poor financial planning.

The business expo itself was a huge success, with over 75 vendors exhibiting their products. The event was aimed to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and connect with potential customers.

Ogum also encouraged youths to explore alternative funding options such as borrowing from family and friends or seeking out investors.

He emphasised that while Rotary as an NGO cannot provide direct financing, they can offer guidance and support to help young entrepreneurs succeed.

On the business expo, Ogum stated that it is aimed at empowering the youths and Rotarians, boost the public image of Rotary International and cause people to network positively, get in the right frame of mind for a super 2025.

“The business expo is part of our ways of empowering the youths. Over the past few years we realise that Rotarians are always giving, contributing to the betterment of their communities but then nobody cares to find out how rotarians make their money”

Mrs. Kwaghdoo Enyi, who also spoke to THISDAY Newspaper, noted that the business expo is really worth it and that business owners had a full week of training on how to run businesses properly before the expo.”

Enyi, who is a Rotarian and also a vendor at the business expo, added that vendors were equally enlightened about taxation, laws and everything in-between at the training.

“We are about 75 of us showing our businesses . The club supports entrepreneurs. My own club in particular, organised fundraising two weeks ago where three vendors were given N1 million each.”

“At least, N1million is enough to push start up businesses in Nigeria. So we do projects regularly. We have given hairdressers equipment, we have different programmes that help small businesses.”

She further appealed to the federal government to make more grants available for entrepreneurs to boost productivity and profits.

“For us as business persons, whenever we hear grants, we are very happy.”