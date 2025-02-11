Organisers of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Pay Tribute to Wigwe

One year after his demise, organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have paid tribute to the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, describing him as a motivator, excellent manager and pillar of road race in Nigeria.

Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizi lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California, United States, last year. The news of his death broke when athletes and officials were still in celebration mood at the Eko Atlantic City finish point during the 2024 edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Organisers of the Lagos City, Nilayo Sports Management, said yesterday that Wigwe played a key role by buying into the concept of the marathon 10 years ago.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, now Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, said: “We will forever remain grateful to Wigwe for the legacy role he played in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. I won’t forget his morale support and motivation for the athletes and all those involved in the organisation of the marathon.

“Without the excellent role Wigwe played in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, I doubt if I will be where I am today. We give God the glory that Wigwe left behind an amassing daughter, who is carrying on from where her father stopped.

“The 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold on February 15, and the organisers have designed a special package to celebrate Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizzy.

“Through the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Wigwe played a vital role by contributing to youth empowerment, among others. His legacy will continue to challenge us to put in more efforts in ensuring the great job he started through the marathon race gets better. The dedicated management staff he left behind at Access Holdings are striving to ensure the marathon gets bigger and better,” concludes Olopade.