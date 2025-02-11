Middle Belt Group Lauds Lalong’s Leadership, Legislative Prowess 

A former governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau South, Senator Simon Lalong, has been commended for his quality leadership and legislative acumen both as governor and lawmaker.

The commendation is coming from a group given to leadership gauge and integrity, Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), via a statement on Monday.

The statement signed by the President of the MBCG, Comrade Abel Ikanni, described Lalong as a “man of few words, but backed with actions”, saying his antecedents at the 10th Senate is worthy of emulation by other lawmakers from the region.

Lalong was governor of Plateau State between 2015 and 2023; and was later elected as Chairman of Northern Governors Forum before being elected into the National Assembly.

“His contributions to his immediate constituency and diplomatic role across the North-central region is legendary and second to none.

“Distinguished Senator Simon Lalong’s antecedents at the 10th Senate is worthy of emulation by other lawmakers from the region. He has proven that he is a people’s man – he breeds leaders and builds legacy.

“We have been following his antecedents as governor of Plateau for eight years and we can tell you categorically that His Excellency Simon Lalong has done so much to bring unity and tranquility to the region.

“We were not also surprised that he stood tall as Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, pushing for an egalitarian society and peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the region.

“In return, the people decided to honour him by voting overwhelmingly for his party and presidential candidate. The victory of his party was also duplicated in his home state, where almost all National Assembly members at both chambers were returned under his party.

“His recent robust and qualitative engagements in his Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Colleges, at the Senate is a testament that succour has come to the sector.

“It is against this backdrop and many more laudable constituency interventions, amongst others, that this group has decided to pass a vote of confidence on his representation. It is not always about criticizing our leaders.

“It shouldn’t be fighting all the times. There are times we come out to acknowledge capacity and quality leadership. This will help to spur him to do more, while putting others on their toes to rise up to the expectations of the masses,” Ikanni added.