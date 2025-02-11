APC Chieftain Congratulates Wogu, Other SEDC’s Executives

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Elton Onwu, has extended his congratulations to Dr. Emeka Wogu, on his inauguration as the pioneer Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), alongside other executive members of the commission, as they are officially inaugurated today, 11th February and assume office immediately.

In a statement in Abuja Tuesday, Onwu commended the newly appointed team and emphasised the critical role they play in addressing the developmental challenges facing the South-east region.

He urged the commission’s members to demonstrate genuine dedication, steadfast commitment, and innovative approaches in their efforts to drive progress and transformation across the region.

Among those he passed his goodwill message to are: Mark Okoye, Managing Director; Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Executive Director, Finance; Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Executive Director, Projects; Sir Sylvester Okoronkwo, Executive Director, Corporate Services; Dr. Cliff Ogbede, Executive Director, Agriculture, Rural Development and Solid minerals; Chief Daniel Akwari, Abia State representative; as well as other members of the management and board.

“Your appointments come at a critical time when the South-east is in dire need of visionary leaders to join forces with the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and other critical stakeholders of the region to complement the gains made through their efforts,” Onwu stated.

Onwu highlighted the pressing need for the commission to tackle issues such as poverty, infrastructural deficits, and youth unemployment, which have long plagued the region.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Emeka Wogu and his team to deliver on their mandate, citing Wogu’s proven track record of leadership and public service.

“The South East Development Commission represents a beacon of hope for our people, and its success hinges on the dedication and ingenuity of its leadership.

“I have great confidence in the leadership of the chairman and all members of the commission and I urge them to embrace their roles with a sense of purpose, employing strategic initiatives that will catalyze sustainable development and improve the lives of our citizens.

“The people of the South-east are looking to this commission with great expectation and trust. It is imperative that the leadership remains transparent, accountable and inclusive in its operations, ensuring that every community benefits from the commission’s initiatives,” he said.

The APC chieftain also thanked President Bola Tinubu for signing the SEDC Bill as part of his regional development plans, especially the South-east region.

He further pledged the support of the party and the South-east region to the newly inaugurated commission, urging stakeholders to collaborate closely with the leadership to achieve shared goals.

“We are grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the timely signing of the SEDC Bill, a critical gesture of his regional developmental plans.

“The APC and the entire South-east stand ready to support the commission in its noble mission. Together, we can usher in a new era of prosperity and development for our region,” he added.

The South East Development Commission, established to address long-standing developmental challenges, is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the region.

With Emeka Wogu at the helm, stakeholders are optimistic that the commission will deliver transformative results.