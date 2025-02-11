Akinwumi Adesina: I Will Be Available to Serve in Any Capacity Anywhere Globally, Including Nigeria

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to service, affirming that he would be available to contribute to development globally, in Africa or Nigeria, after his tenure at the multilateral institution.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Monday, Adesina addressed questions about his future, including the possibility of running for the presidency of Nigeria.

He highlighted his belief in divine providence and his lifelong dedication to uplifting people.

He stated, “I always believe in the providence of God, the grace of God. I don’t see myself as more than just an instrument in the hands of God to help people.

“The only thing that makes me happy is seeing the lives of people transform and change. That is what gives me satisfaction, and, as a result of that, I will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere, including Nigeria.”

Adesina emphasised his deep-rooted identity as a Nigerian and an African, stating, “I told a friend of mine that God didn’t make a mistake in making me a Nigerian and an African. That I will live as a Nigerian, and I will work, by the special grace of God, so that that green passport will be respected, just like everybody else in the world. You don’t beg for respect; you earn respect.”

Addressing young Africans at the crossroads in their lives, particularly those passionate about trade and development, Adesina encouraged them to remain steadfast and committed to their goals.

He said, “First and foremost, be tenacious, have confidence in yourself. It is not where you started from that matters. Keep working hard, believe in yourself, and trust in God. Don’t also think that life is a bed of roses—you have to have great hard work.”

He cautioned against negative influences, urging young people to focus on impact rather than wealth accumulation.

According to him, “For young people, all I want to say is be focused, be purposeful, don’t copy bad guys. Money is not success. Have in your mind to create impact through your knowledge, through your skills, through your businesses, and through the things you do daily.”

Reflecting on leadership, Adesina stressed the importance of kindness, stating that people are remembered for the impact they make in the lives of others.

“People are remembered for the kindness that they show and the people they touch. The most important thing for a leader to have is kindness. When God gives you the opportunity, in whatever you do, be kind,” he stated.