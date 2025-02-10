Police Intensify Crackdown on Vandals, Recover 10 Manhole Covers  in FCT

Linus Aleke in Abuja

In a decisive move against infrastructure vandalism, the FCT Police Command has recovered an additional 10 stolen manhole covers, bringing the total number of retrieved covers to 125.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the crackdown of the vandals underscored the Command’s relentless pursuit of criminals engaged in the destruction and theft of public assets.

According to her, the latest recovery, made on February 4, 2025, followed intelligence-led operations in the Dei-Dei area, where officers uncovered the stolen items concealed in a pit.

This breakthrough, she said was made possible through a tip-off from a vigilant informant, reaffirming the critical role of public cooperation in crime-fighting efforts.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, issued a stern warning to all perpetrators of vandalism and those complicit in the illicit trade of stolen public property. He reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to eradicating infrastructure theft and dismantling criminal networks operating within the FCT.

“We will not relent in our search for stolen public assets. Our operatives are intensifying efforts to locate and dismantle illegal warehouses and storage sites where vandals may be stockpiling stolen infrastructure.The FCT must be free from the grip of these criminal elements,” he said.

Disu said this operation comes on the heels of a major breakthrough last week when the Command, in collaboration with the Joint Task Force (JTF) constituted by the Honourable Minister of the FCT, intercepted and recovered vandalised public infrastructure.

He commended residents for their continued support and urged them to remain vigilant, emphasizing that public assets are a shared responsibility and must be protected to ensure a safe and functional environment for all.