Niger Civil Service Jobs: 53,128 Apply for 2,500  Spaces

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The high unemployment rate in Niger State came to the fore last week when 53,128 applications were received for placements into 2,500 job vacancies in the state.

The state government had asked indigenes of the state to apply for the jobs as a way to reduce the level of unemployment, especially among fresh graduates.

A breakdown of the disturbing statistics showed that 32,498 applications were received from applicants from the Niger South senatorial zone; 13,837 from Niger East, and 7783 from Niger North.

Specifically for the health sector with 1000 vacancies 15,081 applications were received.

Interestingly of the 53,128 that applied and sat for the Computer Based Test (CBT), 48089 scored 50 percent and above.

Disturbed by the situation, the Investigative Committee on Civil Service Recruitment set up by the government and headed by the state Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, had to scale up the requirements to enable the panel get the number needed to fill the existing vacancies.

Garba, according to a statement issued by Bologi Zibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the committee carried out a further review of parameters set at considering those with 90 percent score and above in the CBT examination with an equity representation from all the three geo-political zones of the state.

As a result, he disclosed that the total number of successful applicants were 883 each from Niger South and Niger East and 793 from Niger North totalling 2,506 including the six medical doctors that were given approval to be employed by the Governor Bago.

Ibrahim stated that Garba appealed to those who were not shortlisted “not to lose hope because the government cannot employ everyone” but reassured them that “whenever the need arises to close up any gap, they would be considered for employment as their records are still on the database of the Civil Service Commission.”

The deputy governor restated the determination of the government ensure the wellbeing of the citizens, adding that administration will continue to explore ways of creating employment opportunities to the teeming youths.