NANTAP Unveils Programme for National Delegates Convention EKO 2024

Yinka Olatunbosun

The National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has officially unveiled the programme lineup for its highly anticipated National Delegates Convention – EKO 2024.

The five-day event, now rescheduled to hold from February 18 to 22, 2025, will bring together theatre professionals, scholars, policymakers and creative entrepreneurs from across Nigeria.

Originally planned for December 2024, the convention was postponed to ensure better preparation and a richer experience.

Announcing the new date at a press conference held at Freedom Park, Lagos, Israel Eboh, the National President of NANTAP, assured stakeholders of an engaging and transformative gathering.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Theatre, Politics, and National Development,’ Eboh emphasised the vital role of theatre in shaping national consciousness.

“The theme could not be more relevant at this time in our nation’s history. As we navigate the complexities of governance and democracy, it is imperative to recognise the critical role of theatre and the arts in shaping national consciousness, driving civic engagement and influencing policy.

Theatre is more than entertainment—it is a mirror of society, a voice for the voiceless, and a catalyst for transformation,” he stated.

The convention will serve as a platform to discuss how the performing arts contribute to governance, civic engagement and national progress.

Delegates will experience a variety of activities designed to educate, entertain and inspire. Key highlights include: captivating performances showcasing Nigeria’s rich theatrical heritage, workshops and masterclasses facilitated by industry experts, and the Prestigious Awards Night, celebrating excellence in theatre and the creative sector.

Eboh revealed that events will be held simultaneously at National Theatre, Glover Memorial Hall, Freedom Park and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

A major highlight of the convention will be the National Executive Council election, where a new president will be elected to succeed Israel Eboh. The convention will conclude with the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive council.

The press conference was attended by key figures in the creative industry, including: Niyi Abiola, Lead Assurance Brand Manager, one of the event’s major supporters; Greg Odutayo, National Organising Committee Chair and former NANTAP President, and Phillip Elgbire, Assistant Director, Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Others are, Maryann Oluremi Jemilola, Society of the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), representing Sarah Boulos and Princess Ivie Betty Uwa-Igbinoba, Director/Head, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), representing the Director-General, NCAC.