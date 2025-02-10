Namibia’s ‘Founding Father’ Sam Nujoma, Dies at 95

*Anyaoku mourns, says he was heroic leader

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Sam Nujoma, the activist and guerrilla leader who became Namibia’s first democratically elected president after it won its independence from apartheid South Africa, died aged 95 on Saturday, the Namibian Presidency said yesterday.



Nujoma rose to head the thinly populated southern African country on March 21, 1990 and was formally recognised as “Founding Father of the Namibian Nation” through a 2005 act of parliament.



“The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken,” the presidency posted on X.



“Our venerable leader, Dr. Nujoma did not only blaze the trail to freedom – but he also inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors,” it added.



The presidency said Nujoma had been hospitalised for medical treatment over the past three weeks, adding: “Unfortunately, this time, the most gallant son of our land could not recover from his illness.”



South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said Nujoma’s leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership the two countries share today, “a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends.”



“Dr Sam Nujoma was an extraordinary freedom fighter who divided his revolutionary programme between Namibia’s own struggle against South African colonialism and the liberation of South Africa from apartheid,” Reuters quoted him as saying in a statement.



In a message sent to THISDAY, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, described Nujoma as a truly heroic leader and inspirer of his Namibian people.



“I have just learned with utter sorrow that the great “Iroko tree” of Namibia’s struggle for independence has fallen. Dr Sam Nujoma was a truly heroic leader and inspirer of his Namibian people.He was also a remarkable Panafricanist and an outstanding member of our common humanity.



“I count him as one of my noble friends as I remember my close association with him and his brave comrades during Namibia’s fight for independence. I have continued to treasure the pleasant memory of my visit to Windhoek as his guest during my tenure as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of nations.

“Dr Sam Nujoma has left a huge legacy in Namibia, in Africa, and I dare say, in the world of courageous fight for freedom and human dignity,” he wrote.



African Union (AU) Commission Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, hailed Nujoma as one of the continent’s “most illustrious revolutionary leaders” and “the epitome of courage.”



Nujoma served his three terms as president from 1990 to 2005 and sought to project himself as a unifying leader bridging political divides.



In a country scarred by the legacy of apartheid and German colonial rule, Nujoma’s SWAPO party oversaw a national reconciliation programme under the motto “One Namibia, One Nation”.



In his speeches, Nujoma made a point of repeating the phrase: “A united people, striving to achieve a common good for all members of the society, will always emerge victorious.”