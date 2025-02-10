FG Issues February 17 Deadline to Civil Servants on Identity Verification

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has mandated all federal civil servants to complete their identity verification via the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by February 17, 2025.



The latest deadline, which was extended by one week from February 10, emanated from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) as a measure to eliminate ghost workers from the payroll.



The memo warned that those who fail to comply by the deadline risk having their salary suspended in addition to other sanctions.



The federal workers were required to provide their Tax Identification Number (TIN), IPPIS number and salary account details as part of the exercise.



The memo stated: “It is hereby emphasized that all employees concerned are expected to conclude updating their payroll information on or before 12 midnight on Monday, February 17, 2025.

“Please note that officers who fail to avail themselves of this last opportunity may suffer some consequences, which may include suspension from the payroll.”