Community Blocks Federal Road as Police Kill Father of Six in Rivers

Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested police officer who alleged killed a father of six children in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

THISDAY gathered that the victim, Bright Chukwuma Egbule, was allegedly shot dead by officers from Omagwa Police Division on Saturday 8 February, 2025 in his compound.

This incident, THISDAY learned led to demonstration by hundreds of youths in the area yesterday, who blocked the Omagwa session of the Port Harcourt – Owerri Road in protest of the brutal killing of the victim.

It was gathered that the angry youths took their protest with the corpse to the Omagwa Police Station with the intention to set station ablaze when the Chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Israel Agbosi intervened.

The LGA chairman, who tried to calm the situation, promised to ensure the officers responsible for the killing are fished out and be made to face the law.

A source close to the victim’s family disclosed that late Egbule was in his compound with his wife on Saturday night when the policemen stormed the compound and allegedly opened fire on him.

“The officers came here last night with full force. They said they are looking for drug dealer, but they came into the compound here and killed an innocent man.It was on that note that the community mobilised and blocked the federal road with the corpse. We want the police to provide those officers that killed Chukwuma. All we need is justice for Chukwuma,” the source said.

Addressing the protesters, the Ikwerre LGA chairman, Abosi described the incident as unacceptable and unfortunate. He appealed to the angry youths not to take laws into their hands.

Abosi vowed that the Council will not sleep on the matter, assuring them that the officers responsible for the extrajudicial killing will be made to face the law.

He, however, called on the Commissioner of Police to investigate the killing and ensure that the officers are fished out and punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko revealed that the police officer involved in the incident has been arrested and detained while investigation ongoing.

The Police PRO noted that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue, stressing that normalcy has now been restored to the area.