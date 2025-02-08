Tana Adelana: Living Someone’s Life, Trying to Understand Their Pain, joy, Inspires Me

Award-winning actress and filmmaker, Tana Adelana has won many hearts and continues to do so through her creative streak in acting and television appearances. Tana who has featured in a good number of films tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu about her craft and lifestyle. She also shares her thoughts about the industry. Excerpts

Take us through a bit of your journey into acting?

I sort of started as a model and television presenter, so naturally, acting would find its way to creep in. I’ve actually enjoyed it so far so.

You have evolved as an actress; can you share with us some of your memorable moments?

I understood early enough that every job is different and you’re only as good as your last job. I honed my craft and worked day in day out to better myself. Being the first Nigerian presenter on channel O was definitely memorable and also working as the presenter in Nigeria for Big Brother Africa, hosting Mnet’s Let’s Dance, Peak Talent Show and then winning lovely awards for my work as an actress tops it all.

If you were not in entertainment, what other career path would you have taken?

I do consulting as well as a little bit of real estate. If I didn’t have a thriving career here, I probably would have focused on these two mentioned above.

Has there been a time you ever thought of quitting acting?

Oh yes! There comes a point in your career when you think or rather feel that you’re not being appreciated and you don’t know what to do anymore. That’s the point; the break or make point. I decided to forge ahead.

What inspires you and what to you is the most exciting thing about acting?

Living someone’s life and trying to understand their pain, joy, happiness and emotional state while telling their story is the most fascinating thing ever! Nature inspires me.

Some of your colleagues have taken to skit-making, would you consider such?

I do not follow trends. I don’t want to do anything stupid but if I find a good character and storyline, maybe I would.

How have you managed to stay out of scandal/controversy?

Honestly, I don’t even know. I guess it’s because I mind the business that pays me, I don’t have a lot of friends and I stay private.

In what ways has fame changed your lifestyle?

I don’t have that stuck in my head because I want to live a normal and peaceful life.

What’s your view of Nollywood at the moment?

It’s putting the country in places where it ought to have been eons ago! For the first time, it’s all positive news about our great country.

What are some of the changes you crave in the sector?

Major budgets, so at least actors get paid enough, enough to do just 2 jobs in a year and be financially stable.

What have you been working on lately?

I’ve been on several sets, filming. I’ve also been working on my personal projects.