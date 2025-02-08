Sexual Harassment Revisited in Red Line

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A compelling drama that sheds light on sexual harassment and systemic corruption in Nigerian universities is due to hit cinemas soon. Starring Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello and Adunni Ade, in the lead, it unravels the hidden realities students face in academic institutions.

The stellar ensemble cast also includes Nobert Young, and Tony Akposheri, whose performances bring depth and authenticity to this thought-provoking narrative. Produced by Eno Udo, the film tells the story of sex-for-grades scandals at a fictional City University with Teco Benson on the directorial seat.

The narrative centres on a lecturer, who faces accusations of sexual harassment from a student. The situation escalates, prompting a female rights activist and head of the department to step in. Her determination to uncover the truth exposes the hidden layers of corruption and secrecy within the university.