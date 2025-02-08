Leading Woman Show Season 3 Premieres

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After two successful seasons in 2023 and 2024 respectively, The Leading Woman TV Show hosted by the Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) Global, is set for its third season, promising insightful conversations, inspiring stories, and actionable strategies for empowering women.

Season 1 – Election Series – focused on women’s political inclusion, barriers to achieving it, and strategies for addressing these challenges. While season 2 – Governance Series – explored the nuances of leadership, challenged stereotypes, and reaffirmed the importance of gender-balanced leadership,

This season 3 themed “The Policy Series” will premiere across television stations on February 8, 2025, featuring 13 episodes, and building on the success of previous seasons as it continues its mission to reshape perceptions and drive progress toward gender-balanced leadership.

Some of the distinguished guests featured in this new season included the lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Kafilat Ogbara; Mandate Secretary for Women at the Federal Capital Territory, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, and former governor of Cross-River State, Liyel Imoke.

Speaking during a media chat in Lagos, the founder and Executive Director of WILAN Global, Abosede George-Ogan, offered a sneak preview of the new series.

She said the show was about advocacy for equity and changing the narrative that women cannot hold leadership positions.

She interrogated stereotypical norms, saying “One of the practices that shape the culture of society on what’s acceptable and what not; on what the role of a man should be versus what the role of a woman should be. Who defined leadership as a domain for men?”

George-Ogan believes there’s a lot that is not told about the stories of women going by the history of Africa where there were female kings. Speaking further she said there’s a lot that has gone into the making of what has become The Leading Woman Show.

“But I wanted to provide this background because there is a lot that is being done in the design thinking of what has become The Leading Woman show. Every time you say the leading woman show, you are affirming that women’s leadership could become normal.”

“The Leading Woman Show is more than just a talk show; it’s an attempt to deconstruct social biases, stereotypes, that women are socialised with,” George-Ogan explains. “It has all for everybody including the men as there’s been this misconception of the show to be just for women.”

“WILAN is a non-profit organisation that is focused on promoting women leadership across public, private, sectors of life; giving access to the resources which, and basically everything that women needs to lead, and to succeed,” Communications Lead at WILAN Global, Itunuoluwa Hunga added.

“In today’s society, a lot of challenges can be traced back to higher institutions,” Udo shared. “This realisation led us to conduct a survey within these institutions, uncovering far more than what is commonly known. These eye-opening revelations became the inspiration for Red Line.” Eno Udo said.