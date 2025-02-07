TOWARD THE RISE OF THE AFRICAN GIANT

UZOR MAXIM UZOATU reckons that

If This Giant Must Rise by Kayode Fayemi is a book whose time has come

It is rare to see African politicians, especially the Nigerian breed, espousing a pan-African credo now that primitive predendalism is all the rage. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for me, is akin to a breath of fresh air. He evinces a vision that accommodates all of Africa, even as he has acquitted himself well at the communal, statewide and national levels.

The remarkable aspect of Dr. Fayemi’s undertakings is that he puts down his works in bound books. The written word is his forte, and he has just put out the new book If This Giant Must Rise: Interventions on Leadership and Governance in Africa. Back in 2005 he had published Out of the Shadows, his memoirs as an activist in exile.

If This Giant Must Rise: Interventions on Leadership and Governance in Africa, a book of inimitable currency, is made up of a Foreword, Preface, Nine Chapters and a Post-script. The title- chapters beautifully encapsulate the grist of the book, notably: “Facing the Future with Courage and Conviction; Twelve Lessons in Governance and Leadership; Alternative Politics, Political Alternatives, and Innovative Social Change in Nigeria; Moving from an Election Machine to an Organic Party; Addressing the Conundrum of Insurgency, Banditry and Kidnapping across Nigeria; If this Giant Must Rise: Prospects for a New Nigeria; Leadership-Peace Nexus in Africa: Reflections of a Scholar-Politician; Shifts in Global Power Relations and Implications for Africa; Nigeria in the changing World Order. The Post-script, “Moving Forward and Rebalancing ‘Glocal’ Order”, rounds up a quite captivating book.

The erudite Prof Wale Adebanwi, Presidential Penn Compact Professor of African Studies, University of Pennsylvania, USA, who wrote the foreword to Dr. Fayemi’s 2012 book Reclaiming the Trust: Transformative Ethos for National Development also delivers a comprehensive foreword to If This Giant Must Rise entitled “A Scholar In Power: Reflections On Democracy And The Future Of Nigeria.”

In the words of Prof Adebanwi, “As a scholar-in-power, a remarkable activist who has made genuine contributions to the struggle for constitutional rule, a public administrator, a progressive political leader with significant capacity for patience and strategically deployed taciturnity – which can be unnerving to both friends and foes alike – though you have found yourself in an amoebic political system, in your post-office political life, if you cannot lead, you must definitely join, the movement to build a healthier political system. On page 222 of the book, Reclaiming the Trust, you declared that Nigeria “need(s) a movement to escape further calamity.” Are you prepared to lead this movement? This is the kernel of my Foreword to this excellent volume. I wish you well in your post-office life and hope that you will recommit yourself to the efforts to make this country truly a federal republic, a democracy, an egalitarian polity and a pride to Global Africa.”

Dr. Fayemi has seen it all as a two-term Governor of Ekiti State, Minister of the Federal Republic Nigeria, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum etc.

The work ethic in him has ensured that he never remained idle after leaving public office. He has acquitted himself as the President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), a body of sub-national governments aimed at strengthening the capacity and relevance of the tier of government closest to the citizens.

He has also served as Professor at the African Leadership Centre in the School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, his alma mater.

He has been involved in reflections and has thus made plans to establish a pan-African policy and leadership advancement institute aimed at mentoring a successor generation of young leaders and providing them with relevant tools to tackle the governance and socio-economic challenges confronting the continent. Call it the Amandla Institute!

Dr. Fayemi stresses that the book If This Giant Must Rise is not the definitive account of his years in public service. He considers rendering such an account a little premature at this stage of his career.

It suffices to understand that If This Giant Must Rise contains lectures and papers delivered to various publics since he left office in October 2022.

As a holistic offering, If This Giant Must Rise affirms his conviction about the future of Nigeria and restates his faith in the irrepressible Nigerian spirit. He thereafter outlines the twelve lessons that his experience has taught him are essential to governance and leadership. He then explores the politics of alternatives as veritable opportunities for social change, and restates the significance of building political parties with genuine ideological basis rather than mere election winning machines.

Dr. Fayemi explores the various dimensions of insecurity in Nigeria, and examines the prospect for the Nigerian renaissance as a giant not only on the African continent but also in global Africa.

He examines the link between leadership and peace within the African continent and the urgent need to develop a leadership framework for containment and peace-building. He surveys the evolving global order and the imperative of greater unity and solidarity for Africa. Finally, he drills down the continental challenge of the shifting global order to the national level and examines the implication of the new multi-polarity for Nigeria.

The binding bond of the different sections of the book, according to Dr. Fayemi, “is the imperative of leadership, governance and political transformation in Nigeria and in Africa.”

Dr. Fayemi sends forth this patriotic charge: “I would suggest that more than ever before, we must now draw in many more from the best among us and from all walks of life, to undertake the compelling task of retrieving our country from the multiple crises that have led some to believe that collapse is either imminent or inevitable. The task of national rescue and rebirth must be led by committed compatriots that are fired by the patriotic zeal for societal transformation, which must trump all other considerations or personal aspirations.”

There is no leaving out the backbone of Dr. Fayemi as he states: “My partner and wife, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi deserves special mention for being the strongest pillar of support which anyone in public office could hope for.”

He holds aloft his dream thusly: “Let us hold the dream that Nigeria, this giant, will rise again and walk proudly among the comity of nations. And as it does, Africa will also rise again. And global Africa will find the dignity that fired Henry Sylvester Williams, Marcus Garvey, Booker T Washington, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Kwame Nkrumah, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, and the many other leaders who built the pan-African ideal.”

Dr. Fayemi puts forward himself as a dogged driver of change with these final words: “As the continent grapples with the vicissitudes of the changing global dynamics, it is imperative that we build the capacity and develop the policy tools that will turn Africa’s potential to prosperity. That is the task before us and it is one that I’m determined to contribute to.”

If This Giant Must Rise by Kayode Fayemi is the book whose time has come. Let the rise start now!

Uzoatu is a Journalist and Poet