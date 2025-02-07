St Team Holds Business Banquet in Nigeria

The Smart Treasure Investment Team (ST Team) at the weekend, held its business banquet in Lagos-Nigeria at Vertigo Hotel, Victoria Island, where it discuss the platform’s vision and legitimacy.

Members of the team promised to financially empower Nigerians to earn good money while trading on the platform amidst Nigeria’s uncertain economic climate.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Head for Lagos, Mr. Trust Otorudo, introduced the ST Team, including VIP 9 leaders Mrs. Fola Abiodun; Princewill Otorudo and the legal consultant Barrister Isaac Adediran.

Trust emphasized the platform’s commitment to improving financial status through AI-driven trading and data analysis.

According to him, “People should engage in this platform if they want to truly improve their financial status. The ST team is not a fake project. You can do your own research and investigative journalism,” Trust said

He highlighted the platform’s use of artificial intelligence to predict trades accurately, stressing the importance of moving from traditional means to AI-driven methods of making money.

“Our vision is to reduce poverty rates in Africa by 30% come 2027, with our major focus on Nigeria. We believe strongly in public-private partnership and are currently in the incubation stage of our SEC approval,” Trust said.