NSCDC Arrests Four for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Gunrunning, Banditry

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Four suspects who were allegedly involved in illegal possession of firearm, gunrunning, kidnapping, banditry and job racketeering have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, said the arrest was made possible by the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad in its ongoing effort in combating economic sabotage and fighting Insecurity across the country.

He said the CG’s SIS also recovered two automatic rifles with three magazines; an AK47 with 15 live ammunition, one FN riffle with two live ammunition, one live cartridge with nine locally fabricated pistols, two pair of Nigerian Forest Security Services uniform among others items.

Babawale said three among the suspects, all male, gave their names as Umar Ibrahim, 35 years, Nura Abubakar, 20 years and Mohammed Sule 20 years. They were all arrested at Ukoso Komva Ward, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He added that upon interrogations three of the suspects claimed that they were deceived into the crime by one Ali who is currently at large as he earlier invited them to assist him with the sales of fire arms in his possession.

He said: “They were, however, apprehended on their way to deliver it to the buyer.”

The spokesman said, in their separate but similar confessional statements, they called on those with intention to indulge in the dastardly act to desist as they pleaded for mercy.

He added that a volunteer with the Nigerian Forest Security Services, Lar Changkur, was arrested in Bauchi State over allegedly involvement in gunrunning.

He noted that the suspect equally called on those with such thoughts to desist forthwith while pleading for leniency.

Babawale said the CG’s SIS has also arrested a 62-year-old called Felix Clerkson for his involvement in job racketeering.

He noted that during preliminary Investigation, over 120 fake letters of appointment into the NSCDC, were recovered.

Clerkson, who was picked up at Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following a tip off, admitted to have defrauded desperate and unsuspecting victims to the whopping sum of over N26 million.

Babawale said: “Our ongoing investigation,however, revealed that the suspect has swindled his victims to the tune of N55 million part of which he shared with his accomplices currently at large but are being trailed by our men.

“All the suspects are to be charged to court on completion of investigation.”

He noted that the CG SIS was established by the CG Audi-led administration and headed by Commandant Dandaura Appollos, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad has so far made significant successes in the fight against oil theft by confronting illegal bunkering, power and telecommunication vandals, Railway vandals, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements involved in nefarious acts across the federation.