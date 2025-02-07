GirlLearn Africa Launches New Initiative to Bridge Tech Gender Gap

Mary Nnah

In a bid to increase female representation in Africa’s tech industry, GirlLearn Africa has launched three new courses in Email Marketing, Virtual Assistance, and Graphic Design. This initiative aims to provide women with practical, high-demand skills to succeed in the digital economy.

Women remain underrepresented in Africa’s tech industry, holding just 30% of tech roles. Barriers such as limited access to technology, financial constraints, and societal norms continue to hinder their entry and growth in the sector. GirlLearn Africa is tackling these challenges head-on by providing hands-on tech training, mentorship, and resources designed to equip women, especially those with disabilities, with market-ready digital skills.

“Our goal is to make digital education accessible to all African women, regardless of background or physical ability”, Founder of GirlLearn Africa, Ajiri Okoribe, told THISDAY recently.

“Tech isn’t just for men, and success isn’t just for a select few. We’re committed to bridging the gender gap in tech and unlocking the full potential of African women”, she added.