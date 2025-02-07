Ebonyi NUT Begins Indefinite Strike in Seven LGAs

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Nigerian Union of Teachers(NUT) in Ebonyi State yesterday began indefinite strike in seven local government areas in the state over nonpayment of salaries for over three months.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the union, Bassey Asuquo, the seven affected local government areas are Ebonyi, Edda, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ivo, Ishielu and Ohaukwu.

Asuquo noted that the strike became necessary following the nonpayment of at least three months salaries to some teachers in the affected local government areas.

The statement read: “Sequel to our earlier notice on mobilization for industrial strike, we have thoroughly reviewed the compliance of local government chairmen regarding the clearance of our members’ salaries.

“As of the close of work today, February 5, 2025, we acknowledge that certain local government areas have cleared the salaries of our members.

“However, we regret to inform you that several local government chairmen have failed to clear the backlog of our members’ outstanding salaries.

“In response to this non-compliance, we hereby declare indefinite strike in the following local government areas: Edda, Ebonyi, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ishielu, Ivo and Ohaukwu.

“All our state and branch officers in the affected local government areas are instructed to adhere strictly to this directive and ensure the immediate enforcement of the strike from 12 a.m. on February 6, 2025.

“This includes organizing and maintaining solidarity picket lines and monitoring the compliance of the strike across the affected localities.”

The union noted that failure of the local government chairmen to meet their obligations to its members is unacceptable and vowed not relent until its demands are met.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast and continue their support for the strike,” it stated.