  • Friday, 7th February, 2025

Ebonyi NUT Begins Indefinite Strike in Seven LGAs

Nigeria | 23 minutes ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Nigerian Union of Teachers(NUT) in Ebonyi State yesterday began indefinite strike in seven local government areas in the state over nonpayment of salaries for over three months.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the union, Bassey Asuquo, the seven affected local government areas are Ebonyi, Edda, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ivo, Ishielu and Ohaukwu.

Asuquo noted that the strike became necessary following the nonpayment of at least three months salaries to some teachers in the affected local government areas.

The statement read: “Sequel to our earlier notice on mobilization for industrial strike, we have thoroughly reviewed the compliance of local government chairmen regarding the clearance of our members’ salaries.

“As of the close of work today, February 5, 2025, we acknowledge that certain local government areas have cleared the salaries of our members.

“However, we regret to inform you that several local government chairmen have failed to clear the backlog of our members’ outstanding salaries.

“In response to this non-compliance, we hereby declare indefinite strike in the following local government areas: Edda, Ebonyi, Ezza South, Ezza North, Ishielu, Ivo and Ohaukwu.

“All our state and branch officers in the affected local government areas are instructed to adhere strictly to this directive and ensure the immediate enforcement of the strike from 12 a.m. on February 6, 2025.

“This includes organizing and maintaining solidarity picket lines and monitoring the compliance of the strike across the affected localities.”

The union noted that failure of the local government chairmen to meet their obligations to its members is unacceptable and vowed not relent until its demands are met.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast and continue their support for the strike,” it stated. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.