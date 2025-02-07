Coalition Decries Attacks on Tompolo, Tantita

* Lauds Tinubu for NMU Act

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Deltans For Equity and Justice (NDEJ) has decried attacks on Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo and his firm, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

The group urged those behind the act to stop blackmailing and defaming the hard-earned reputation of Tompolo and the Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited.

The coalition, in a statement issued Friday and signed by its spokesperson, Prince Shedrack Bebenimibo, said those behind the ignoble campaign were beneficiaries of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta following Tantita’s unwavering commitment to put an end to their illegal business in the region.

NDEJ also declared its unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu-led administration following the signing of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) Establishment Law, noting that come 2027, its members will mobilise and vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

It stated that it decided to support Tompolo because his love for Nigeria was unequal, adding that he had no international passport but believed strongly in Nigeria’s progress.

“No blackmail will stop Tompolo from protecting the oil facilities to boost the revenue and continually increase the oil production quota,” it stated.

The group noted that the ploy by such unscrupulous elements was to undermine the enormous contributions made by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited in stabilizing and upscaling oil production output to astronomical heights beyond expectations.

It said the company had not relented in securing the nation’s critical oil and gas infrastructures in the Niger Delta region, and had sent out oil thieves and stopped their illicit business.

The coalition said it would always safeguard Tantita’s reputation given the firm’s remarkable contributions to the region’s economic growth and increased oil production in a short period.

“We will not stand idly by while some unscrupulous elements attempt to tarnish the reputation of Tompolo and Tantita who have done so much good for our region. Tantita Security Services has demonstrated exceptional commitment to securing our oil infrastructure, and we will continue to support and commend their efforts,” it added.

The group, comprising mostly youths, recalled that Tompolo’s Tantita has created thousands of jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the Niger Delta and beyond, noting that the firm’s corporate social services have benefitted many host communities and even security agencies in the Niger Delta.

“Tantita has empowered many youths, women and elderly in the Niger Delta. We urge all and sundry to support Tompolo and Tantita to fight against illegal oil bunkering and boost our oil production so that the Federal Government can carry out more infrastructural development and boost the revenue of our great nation which depends largely on crude oil.

“Because of Tompolo, we have Nigeria Maritime University in Okerenkoko. Tompolo has attracted a lot of development to the Niger Delta. We declare our unwavering support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

“Come 2027, we will vote massively for the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who means well for Nigeria. We also appreciate the president for signing into law, the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko Establishment Act,” it added.