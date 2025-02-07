  • Friday, 7th February, 2025

Again, SAHCO Wins British Airways’ Safety Award

Business | 6 minutes ago

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has for the fourth consecutive time won the British Airways Platinum Award for Punctuality and Safety performance.

The airline won the United Kingdom carrier’s topnotch award – Platinum for its excellent service delivery to the carrier in its Lagos station.

Helen O’Connor, the Regional General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for British Airways, said that the award was based on meeting or exceeding the adjusted door closure (aDC) target of 96 per cent every month for four consecutive quarters by SAHCO, with no major safety events or repeat audit findings.

O’Connor described the feat by SAHCO as remarkable and commended the company for its on-time and quality deliveries at all times.

She said: “Achieving this across an entire year is a remarkable testament to the excellence and reliability of your operation, and we extend our warm congratulations for this well-deserved recognition.”

Commenting on the award, Mrs. the Managing Director, SAHCO, Adenike Aboderin, expressed delight with the major recognition.

Aboderin also lauded the airline’s staff for their strict adherence to industry standards in the discharge of the duties, promising that the ground handling company will always commit resources to the training and retraining of its staff across board.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.