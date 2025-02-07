Again, SAHCO Wins British Airways’ Safety Award

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has for the fourth consecutive time won the British Airways Platinum Award for Punctuality and Safety performance.

The airline won the United Kingdom carrier’s topnotch award – Platinum for its excellent service delivery to the carrier in its Lagos station.

Helen O’Connor, the Regional General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for British Airways, said that the award was based on meeting or exceeding the adjusted door closure (aDC) target of 96 per cent every month for four consecutive quarters by SAHCO, with no major safety events or repeat audit findings.

O’Connor described the feat by SAHCO as remarkable and commended the company for its on-time and quality deliveries at all times.

She said: “Achieving this across an entire year is a remarkable testament to the excellence and reliability of your operation, and we extend our warm congratulations for this well-deserved recognition.”

Commenting on the award, Mrs. the Managing Director, SAHCO, Adenike Aboderin, expressed delight with the major recognition.

Aboderin also lauded the airline’s staff for their strict adherence to industry standards in the discharge of the duties, promising that the ground handling company will always commit resources to the training and retraining of its staff across board.