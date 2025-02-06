WAPCo Undertakes Major Maintenance on 569km Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Togo Gas Pipeline

Peter Uzoho





The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), owner and operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) has begun major pipeline maintenance activities involving the pigging and in-line inspection of the 569 km Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Togo Gas pipeline.

The company said the maintenance on the gas pipeline was scheduled from February 5 to March 2, 2025, starting from Ajido, Lagos State, Nigeria to Takoradi, Western Region, Ghana and replacement of critical subsea valves at Tema and Cotonou to enhance operational safety.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said the maintenance project would necessitate the temporary suspension of specific services, including the reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema in the east, as well as gas transportation services from Nigeria to Cotonou (Benin), Lomé (Togo), and Tema (Ghana).

However, it said some gas transportation services from Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana would continue during the period to ensure the successful execution of the pipeline cleaning and inspection activities.

The gas pipeline operator explained that the comprehensive cleaning and inspection exercise was a key regulatory requirement and aligns with industry best practices to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

It noted that the cleaning and inspection, which encompasses the entire pipeline stretch from Itoki, Ogun State, Nigeria to Takoradi, Western Region Ghana was in two phases.

The company said the first phase, which was completed in December 2024, involved cleaning and inspecting the onshore section of the pipeline within Nigeria.

WAPCo added that the second phase which was scheduled to start on February 5, 2025, would focus on the offshore section of the WAGP.

WAPCo noted that it was mandated to conduct these inspections every five years (or on a risk-based schedule) as part of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the WAGP and ensuring its safe and reliable operation across the West African region.

It said it has actively engaged with key stakeholders to ensure the necessary alignment for the successful implementation of the project, expressing its gratitude to the governments of Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo for their ongoing support.

It however, appreciated the maritime and regulatory authorities across the four countries, as well as its customers, shippers, gas off-takers, host communities, shareholders, and all other relevant stakeholders for their continued collaboration and contribution to the success of this exercise.

“WAPCo is committed to maintaining the proactive stakeholder engagement processes established during the project’s preparation phase, during execution.

“The company will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders on all matters to ensure the project’s safe execution and success,” WAPCo’s General Manager, Operations and Maintenance, Auwal Ibrahim, was quoted to have said in the statement.