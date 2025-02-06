  • Thursday, 6th February, 2025

Super Falcons Striker Seals Two- year Deal with Top Chinese Team

Featured | 2 hours ago

Super Falcons striker, Folashade Ijamilusi, has signed a two-year deal with top Chinese Women Super League side Liaoning Baiye.

The deal which was facilitated by FIFA licensed agent, Ayodele Thomas, would see free-scoring Ijamilusi fondly called Ijaball, by her teeming admirers helping the Shenyang city-based team to win laurels in the new season.

Thomas who is also the President of TopPro Sports Management Company, remarked confidently,” We believe in the immense potentials of Folashade Ijamilusi to take the competitive Chinese Women’s Super League by the storm.”

He added that this transfer would not be a one-off, as he expressed confidence that there would be more lucrative deals from his reputable company.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.