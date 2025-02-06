Leadway Group Launches Campaign to Drive Financial Inclusion

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s non-banking financial services provider, has launched a nationwide retail campaign to drive financial inclusion and enhance awareness of its comprehensive suite of insurance solutions.

The company said the initiative underscored its commitment to delivering accessible and tailored financial products designed to meet the diverse needs of Nigerians.

It said the campaign, tagged “No Looseguard”, is a collaborative effort among Leadway Group’s five subsidiaries and business extensions which include Leadway Assurance Company (LAC), Leadway Asset Management (LAM), Leadway Pensure (LP), Leadway Capital and Trust (LCT), and Leadway Health (LH). Together, these entities offer a holistic approach to financial security and wellbeing, ensuring that Nigerians have access to robust insurance, investment, pension, trust, and health solutions.

Leadway said the campaign aimed to educate Nigerians on the importance of proactive planning for wealth creation, risk management, retirement security, wealth protection, wealth transfer, and physical well-being. It emphasised that the tools for effective planning were available to Nigerians through the comprehensive one-stop shop offered by the Leadway Group.

Speaking on the campaign, Head of Digital Business at Leadway, Diana Mulili highlighted the significance of intentional life decision-making and the group’s commitment to empowering individuals to make smarter choices for their financial security, fulfilled living and peace of mind, despite life’s uncertainties.

“Nigerians need to take deliberate steps to secure their financial future and overall well-being. As the campaign rightly states, ‘Life comes at you fast,’ so don’t lose guard; because if you snooze, you lose,” she stated.

