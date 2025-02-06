House Directs NCC to Investigate Illegal Linking of NIN By Telecom Operators

•Declares submerged oil-producing communities disaster zones

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate the unsolicited and illegal linking of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecom service providers to phone lines not belonging to them.

Furthermore, the Green Chamber urged the NCC to investigate the allegations and take immediate action against any telecom service provider found to be culpable in such practice.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary yesterday, by Hon. Patrick Umoh and Prof. Julius Ihonvbere

Moving the motion, Umoh expressed concern about recent reports of telecom service providers in Nigeria linking NIN to subscribers’ lines without their consent, thereby exposing them to criminal activities and subjecting legitimate NIN holders to grave risk.

He argued that the action was a clear violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, which guarantee the right to privacy and protection of personal data of every Nigerian;

The lawmaker recalled that that the NIN was established to streamline the verification and identification of persons and enhance security in Nigeria.

“Also aware that the potential risks and consequences of this unauthorised data linking include identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime that have become rife in Nigeria lately,” Umoh added.

He said innocent citizens have been wrongly implicated in crimes, suffer reputational damage, harassment, and legal challenges for crimes they know nothing about;

The House resolved to, “Urge the NCC to investigate these reports and take immediate actions against any telecom service provider found to be culpable in this practice;

“Urge the National Identity Management Commission to confirm whether the linking of NIN numbers by telecom service providers was authorised and in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.”

The House also mandated its Committees on Communications and Interior to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and report back to the House for further legislative business within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives yesterday, also declared submerged oil- producing Ayetoro, Awoye, Molutehin, Abereke in Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo as disaster zones.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on the urgent need to declare sea-wedged and submerged oil producing communities as disaster zones moved by Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo at plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker noted that “these communities account for 5.8 percent of the 60,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Ondo State’s crude oil production output amounting to about 3.7 percent of Nigeria’s total oil production.

“This ranks Ondo State among Nigeria’s oil-producing states as captured by the NDDC law.”

He said, “devastating sea incursions and ocean surges have been the albatross of these communities for over two decades with hundreds of homes and properties destroyed resulting in the displacement of indigenes of the communities in their thousands and culminating in disruption of oil exploration activities, thereby posing threats to peace and security in the riverine areas of the State.

“The surges which have become an annual occurrence all along have reached a peak thereby submerging more than half of each of these communities; and in the case of Awoye in particular, the community is now split into by the ravaging incursion.”

According to him “in the last three weeks, the upsurge in the sea incursion has prompted a massive movement of indigenes and regrettably, avoidable deaths have been recorded due to the harsh conditions the displaced persons are subjected to.”

The House however mandated its Committees on National Emergency and Disaster Management, Ecological Fund, the NDDC and legislative compliance to ensure compliance.