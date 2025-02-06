Deputy Speaker Kalu Seeks Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Urges Tinubu to Temper Justice With Mercy

*Says IPOB leader’s release will end insecurity in South East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to temper justice with mercy and give freedom to the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by the Special Assistant, Press Affairs to the Deputy Speaker, Udora Orizu, said the Kalu made the appeal while addressing the press after the inaugural meeting of the House of Representatives committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker commended Tinubu for his continuous and tremendous support and commitment towards peace, development and stability of the South-East region.

He noted that the President since assuming office had in various ways proven his love for the South-Easterners through his speedy assent to the South East Development Commission Bill which failed in previous assemblies.

Suggesting the adoption of political approach than legal for the release of Kanu, the Deputy Speaker said that the people of the region will be eternally grateful to the President if that becomes a reality.

Expressing optimism that the President will heed to their appeal, the Deputy Speaker noted that when Kanu is released, insecurity in the region will be reduced and this will aid the development that this SEDC is going to bring.

He said: “Only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to put his feet down to say that the South East remains parts and parcel of Nigeria. It failed in previous assemblies but when it got to him, he assented to it. We are very happy because we know that certain areas of our problems in the region will be prioritised such as agriculture, energy, power, infrastructure, and technology. “We are very innovative people. All we need is the support of government to project the innovative mindedness of the young folks in that region to benefit the entire federation. The next one is the creative industry, how do we look at that, sports, entertainment, to take it from where it is to where it ought to be. In agriculture, the whole nine yards, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda on Food Security, that’s what we are looking at. What’s happening with these talents, can’t we have something like Silicon Valley in the East? We can call it eastern valley, a hub where your creative minds will come together.

“These are areas we are looking at, with a lot of technology in place, development will spring up. We are thankful to Mr President for doing this for the South-East, you know insecurity is a major concern in the area. You can’t have development in the midst of insecurity. That’s why we started what we call peace in South-East project supported by the parliament. But in doing so we noticed that the insecurity there will be reduced if Nnamdi Kanu is released. We want Nnamdi Kanu to be released because we know it will give our people more security.

“Those who are using him as excuses to perpetrate all these criminal actions around our area will have no other reason to be on the street. Then the police and security agencies will catch anyone who claims Nnamdi Kanu is the reason for causing harm to the people of South-East. So, we are begging, you can’t coarse the President, he’s the Commander in Chief. All we are saying is use political approach not the legal approach. We are appealing to him to temper justice with mercy and release Nnamdi Kanu to Southeast people. It will ensure more security for our people and spring up development that this SEDC is going to bring.”