Chelle in England to Meet with Super Eagles Ahead World Cup Qualifiers

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

New Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, who was earlier scheduled to return to Abuja this week to firm up preparations ahead Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, has gone to England to meet with his players in the English topflight.

Chelle is to meet with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey (Fulham); Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) amongst several others in the second tier English Championship.

According to SCORENigeria, the Malian gaffer is accompanied by his first assistant, Hedi Taboubi, on this trip to England.

“They will talk with the players on how the Super Eagles will approach these two qualifiers and what is expected of them both on and off the pitch.

“Eric is working quietly and with a clear direction,” a relable source told SCORENigeria yesterday.

The Super Eagles will be guests of Rwanda’s Amavubi on March 21 and four days later welcome Zimbabwe to Uyo in two crucial games next month.

Rwanda are top of Group C on same seven points as South Africa and Benin Republic.

Lesotho are fourth on five points, while the Super Eagles are fifth with three points.

Zimbabwe are bottom of the standings on two points after four rounds of matches.

For Nigeria to stand any chance of upstaging the front runners and grab the lone qualifying ticket to the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining six matches while also hoping that some of the front runners drop points.

Super Eagles were not at the last Mundial hosted by Qatar in 2022.