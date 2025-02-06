A Sardauna’s Path in Kwara

Rafiu Ajakaye

There is a reason Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Sardauna of Ilorin, enjoys his solo moves within or outside of the state capital: he, among other things, fears the genuflection and the praise-singing that may get in the way of his primary assignment if everyone is in the know.

That habit is grossly misunderstood, but he is contented with seeing things without the fillers and being able to focus on his work while attracting lesser attention to himself.

Like every human being, he welcomes being accorded his due without the praises that come with the political environment. He scoffs at sycophancy and purposeless exposure. Instead, he encourages constructive criticisms for better governance outcomes.

This attitude explains his disapproval of celebrations on his birthdays as a sitting governor. He fears that the sudden celebration does not last and there is no basis encouraging it. This is fine, although there is a thin line between telling the story of an individual for posterity and buttering them up for whatever purpose.

Regardless, I am persuaded by Edward Said’s statement that ‘nations themselves are narrations. The power to narrate, or block other narratives from forming and emerging, is very important to culture’.

As he clocked 65 a few hours ago, bookmakers have a lot to document about the seventh democratic governor of Kwara State whose tenure is synonymous with unmatched rebuilding and modernisation of the capital city Ilorin, rural development, youth and women empowerment, gender inclusion and countless economic initiatives that have steadily put the people back to productive work.

Apart from his legacy projects, which are unrivalled in the history of the state, he has effected profound psychosocial reforms with his approach to governance, which many consider strange. His style and personal discipline have put government appointees on a leash.

Along with his no-siren movement and the spartan style, his decision to discontinue the everyday gathering and merriment in Government House, a relic of the past years, is a strong message that attention must now be paid to higher productivity.

A party chieftain recently told me: ‘That style appeared painful and distant at the beginning, but it is really reshaping the mindset of our people. Except for a few people, you hardly see any crowd hanging around the party secretariat these days except during important events. It is a good thing. It simply tells our people to do something much more meaningful, rather than loitering around politicians. It is good for everyone as it restores the dignity of the human person, and I hope his successor does the same.’

The governor is very nostalgic about the Ilorin of his childhood. He strongly believes in restoring sanity to the GRA, especially — devoid of the health-shattering loud disco music in the evenings — and much of what ought to constitute the central business district of the capital city. A story is told of an old couple who complained that their health had deteriorated with some unhealthy practices within the GRA, a narrative that apparently aligns with his sentiment.

This is a reason he feels that the Kwara Hotel, a fit-for-purpose relaxation facility outside of residentials, must regain its status along with other well-located premium hospitality facilities in the state. This is a critical public health issue, as it is about appropriate land use and sustainable living.

His reforms are not without its critics. Yet true leaders, once convinced of the genuineness of their actions, should not fear being heckled. The sense of pride and the excitement with which Kwarans have received the new look of the capital city have drowned out the criticisms from the political opposition.

Abdulrazaq is a typical leader trapped at the intersection of history, the current realities of the digital age, and the capacity of his own people, Kwarans. This is why his decisions are mostly dictated by the geography, demography, and history of the state, sometimes ruffling feathers.

Restoring the proper land use and aesthetics of the GRA and environs reflects his interrogation of history, such as the location and naming of the Sugar Factory film studios to remind younger generations of the Tate & Lyle. The garment factory, the largest in Nigeria in one single location, brought to memory the legacy of cloth-making and enterprise for which Kwarans were known, while the bespoke Innovation Hub speaks to his understanding of how technology has redesigned how we live in this century.

Governor Abdulrazaq understands that Kwara has one of the largest concentration of shea trees in the country, explaining his establishment of two factories in Kaiama and Baruten in the shea belt, the former being one of the biggest in the country.

He is currently rebuilding the Patigi Motel to resuscitate the regatta, a dream now strengthened by the establishment of the Kampe National Park in the same axis. The governor is fascinated by the successes of the Okin Biscuits in Offa and Jebba paper mills, but his dream for the two is hampered by boardroom politics and decay in which they are long trapped. The visual arts centre heralds his vision for creativity, tourism and sports development, explaining the investment in the Owu Water Fall road, eight-winged squash court, international conference centre, and the resuscitation of the indoor sports hall, table tennis area, among others.

Along with dozens of rural roads that connect towns and agrarian communities, the governor has recently delivered the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, a pointer to his effort to ensure statewide development and roll back rural urban migration.

The focus on Offa and Lafiagi Stadia this year will strengthen this effort, as would the ongoing Shonga ICT Centre and the upcoming rehabilitation of the Patigi Cultural Centre.

He believes that the capital city is filled up and growing informally. This has consequences for sustainable living in the future. The Ilorin smart city, his brainchild, is to allow for a well-planned physical development.

But his dreams will require a successor who views Kwara as a state in a race to fulfil its destiny, bolstered by its geography, culture, and the lofty aspirations of its people. From health, education, agribusiness, social protection and infrastructure, his successor will be lucky to inherit a template to move faster, possibly less encumbered by the hugely entrenched prebendary politics that stared Abdulrazaq in the face.

His achievements are a new record breaker in the annals of Kwara. He has hired up to 8,600 teachers between 2019 and now, the highest that any (Kwara) administration has employed since 1999, while his KwaraLEARN continues to improve literacy, numeracy and general learning outcomes.

Abdulrazaq’s handling of sensitive issues of national importance proves his bonafide as a true leader who, like Konrad Adenauer, prefers dialogue, strategic humility, consensus-building and patience in place of grandstanding and media show. In deference to the president, whom he holds in high esteem, and in national interest, he convinced his colleagues of the need to work out a consensus tax policy for Nigeria. He had acted in the same way following the subsidy removal, the transitional difficulties, and the multifaceted responses to mitigate the effects on the public. He proved that such sensitive moments require leaders to act with extreme caution — a quality that speaks to his standing as the Sardauna of the southernmost emirate in Nigeria.

︎ Mr. Ajakaye is Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor