53, AND COUNTING

The latest press conference with Presidents Trump and Netanyahu produced a few surprises, several horrific and almost all certainly illegal.

Donald Trump has announced the best solution to the problems of the Gaza Strip will be to “take over” the region and the Palestinian people will be moved away. The displacement of people on the basis of race as happened with Australia and the aboriginal people and the First peoples of America, being sent to settlements is that they lose their connection to land, their culture, their health and basically their heart.

The suggestion of sending in the military to achieve this is a war act or at least an invasion but Trump stated “We’ll do what’s necessary.”

His reason for this includes “They live like they’re living in hell. Gaza is not a place for people to be living”. It is a place of hell at the moment, a “demolition site” but by that logic a lot of people from Los Angeles are going to be deported too, maybe to Canada or Mexico.

Netanyahu’s optimistic view is that the Gaza Strip will be a “Riviera.” and yet at initial view it doesn’t look the same, nor I think will it ever.

It is also a warning to other countries as the count could increase swiftly from the original 50 states with 51-Canada, then 52-Greenland and maybe 53-Gaza and even 54-Ukraine. It’s not a funny joke when it could become true.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia