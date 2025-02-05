Temple Company Criticizes FilmOne’s Ranking of Actress Bisola Aiyeola

The Temple Company has raised concerns about inaccuracies in FilmOne’s Nigerian Box-Office Year Book 2024, specifically regarding the ranking of actress Bisola Aiyeola.

Aiyeola, who is signed to creative management and production outfit, and is their top talent, was placed fourth on the list of Highest Grossing Females in a Supporting Role. The company finds this unfair, and potentially inaccurate.

“We respectfully request a review of the ranking methodology and data aggregation process to ensure accuracy and fairness in representing our industry’s achievements,” the company said in a statement signed by its Head, Media Relations and Public Affairs, Femi Salawu.

The company highlighted the omission of Aiyeola’s significant role as Madam Bassey in ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ from her box office aggregation, questioning the methodology and classification criteria used.

“Of specific concern is the misrepresentation of Bisola Aiyeola’s contributions to the year’s cinematic achievements. Despite delivering compelling performances as a Supporting Lead in multiple successful productions, including ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ ‘Ajosepo,’ ‘Muri,’ and ‘Ko,’ her significant role as Madam Bassey in ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ was notably omitted from her box office aggregation.

“This omission raises important questions about the methodology employed in the ranking system, particularly the classification criteria between lead and supporting lead roles, the consistency in applying these criteria across all evaluated performances, and the transparency of the data aggregation process.”

Emphasizing the importance of transparency in representing the industry’s achievements, the Temple Company warned that such inconsistencies risk undermining FilmOne‘s credibility as an industry benchmark.