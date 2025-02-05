Police Investigate Murder of Father, Son in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into the gruesome murder of a father and son in Igwurutat-Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

THISDAY gathered that the victim, the Chief Security Officer of Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium, Omagwa, who was identified as Mr. Timothy and his son were murdered by gunmen in their residence at Igwurutat-Ali.

It was learnt that the victims were shot severally by the assailants on the head, which resulted to their death on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said a daughter to the victim contacted the police division in the area to report the incident.

“The Rivers State Police Command is aware of a tragic incident which occurred on January 31, 2025, at about 11:40pm in Rivers State, where one Timothy, a 59-year-old Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium, Omagwa, Port Harcourt and his first son were brutally murdered by unknown gunmen.

“The Igwuruta Division of the Rivers State Police Command received a report from Omolara, Timothy’s daughter, stating that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and son, shooting them severely on the head, resulting in their death.”

The police spokesperson who revealed that three expended AK-47 ammunition was recovered from the scene of incident, said “the victims were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty.”

She said the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju has directed the deployment of all necessary intelligence to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

Iringe-Koko added that “The Rivers State Police Command has been proactive in addressing crime in the state, it is working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served in this recent case.”

In another development, the State Police command has arrested three suspects for allegedly vandalising street solar lights installed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects’ were caught vandalising and attempting to steal Solar Lights along Danjuma Drive, off Trans-Amadi road.

The suspects are: Shaibu Yusuf (30), an indigene of Bolari Town in Gombe LGA of Gombe State and Ibrahim Abubakar (28), an indigene of Katsina LGA of Katsina State, but all resident at Okuru scrap dump, Abuloma Community, Port Harcourt.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: Solar Light Poles, Solar Light Panels, Solar Light Panel Bolts, Solar Light Panel Nuts, and a knife.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects confessed of involvement in vandalising and stealing Street Solar Lights and manhole covers in the area.

She disclosed further that the suspects have been charged to court, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate to face justice accordingly.