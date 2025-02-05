Nigerian Peace Advocate, Hamzat, Receives International Honour in Cuba

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A prominent Nigerian peace advocate and Executive Director of Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), Mr. Abdulrazaq Hamzat, has been honored with the José Martí Ring of Honor at the Sixth International Conference for the Balance of the World in Havana, Cuba.

The José Martí Ring of Honor is a rare and prestigious tribute awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to human rights, self-determination, and social justice.

The distinguished honor was conferred on Hamzat at the just concluded International conference on global balance, held in Havana, Cuba.

Hamzat received the ring of honor at the conclusion of a “Coalición Internacional de la Humanidad”, recognizing his exceptional contributions to global peace, human dignity, and advocacy for the demilitarization of Africa.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday on the honour, Mr. Hamzat emphasized the collective nature of peace advocacy, dedicating the recognition to all those striving for a more just and equitable world.

He said, “This ring is more than a personal honor; it represents our shared struggle for peace, justice, and human dignity.

“The legacy of José Martí reminds us that true freedom is a collective responsibility, and I am humbled to receive this recognition in his name”.

Through PeacePro’s advocacy for the demilitarization of Africa, Hamzat has emerged as a leading voice in international peacebuilding.

The Sixth International Conference for the Balance of the World serves as a global platform for intellectuals, political leaders, and human rights advocates to discuss strategies for peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation, all inspired by the principles of José Martí.

Beyond his advocacy, Hamzat made a notable cultural impact at the conference, captivating delegates with his traditional Nigerian attire.

His striking display of African heritage became a major talking point, with participants from Canada, Colombia, India, Argentina, Mexico, Slovakia, Ecuador, and Timor-Leste eager to take photos and learn more about Nigerian culture.

“It was unexpected, but I am delighted to share a piece of Nigeria with the world,” Hamzat said, reflecting on the warm reception.

Delegates praised the cultural significance of his outfit, with Dr. Pedro Pablo, a Cuban delegate, stating, “It’s a beautiful way to showcase Nigerian tradition.”

Lucila, a delegate from Argentina, remarked: “His outfit is amazing.” Similarly, Xavier from Timor-Leste noted, It’s a beautiful representation of Nigerian culture.”

As the conference is concluded, Hamzat’s presence continues to inspire discussions on cultural exchange, diplomacy, and international solidarity, reinforcing the importance of African voices in global peace efforts.

The José Martí Ring of Honor serves as a testament to his commitment to global peacebuilding, further solidifying his role as a key advocate for justice and human dignity worldwide.