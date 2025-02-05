Kasimpasa End Romance with Injury-prone Omeruo

Turkish club, Kasimpasa have parted ways with Nigerian international defender Kenneth Omeruo, bringing an abrupt end to the player’s third spell with the Istanbul-based side, Soccernet.ng reports.

Omeruo first joined Kasimpasa in 2015 on a season-long loan from Chelsea, where he was highly rated but struggled to break into the first team.

Despite impressing in Turkey, injuries hampered his progress, and financial constraints prevented Kasimpasa from making his move permanent.

In 2017, Omeruo returned to the club for another loan stint from Chelsea, before finally securing a permanent transfer in July 2023 from Spanish side Leganés for a reported €1 million.

However, injuries once again derailed his campaign, limiting him to just five league appearances before being sidelined in October.

Having been out of action since sustaining an injury in Kasimpasa’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Galatasaray, Omeruo resumed training in early January, hoping to play a key role in the club’s second half of the season.

His return was also expected to be a major boost for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The Super Eagles, who sit fifth in Group C with just three points from their opening matches, face a crucial double-header against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

However, Omeruo’s departure from Kasimpasa leaves his immediate future uncertain, as he now seeks a new club before the winter transfer window closes in leagues still open for business, including Turkey, Israel, and Romania.

A seasoned international, Omeruo has been a key figure for Nigeria since making his senior debut in 2013.

The 30-year-old defender played a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ triumphant 2013 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and featured in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

He was also part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and was included in the country’s provisional squad for the 2016 Olympics.