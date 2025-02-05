FEC Okays N203.6bn for 6 Major Infrastructure Projects in FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday approved N203.6 billion for six major infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), aimed at improving road networks, erosion control, and water supply.



Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, who disclosed this while briefing reporters after day two of the FEC meeting at the State House, Abuja stated that the approved projects would enhance the living conditions of FCT residents, with a focus on road construction, rehabilitation, and improved water supply.

She explained that the first project, valued at N13.18 billion, was awarded to Infu Ernest International Ltd for the construction of an access road to the FCT Fire Service Institution and erosion control in Kaura District. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.



The second approval was for the revised cost of the Guzape District Lot 1 engineering infrastructure project. The contract sum was increased from N22.2 billion to N70.89 billion, with an additional 18-month completion period.



The third project, awarded to CCECC, involves the construction of a 7-kilometer access road bypassing the airport’s second railway from Clinton Drive to Tunga Madaki settlement, including a full-span bridge.



The contract is valued at N27.6 billion and has a 12-month completion period.



The fourth project, awarded to Julius Berger, is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of major roads in the Maitama District.

The roads include Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Thomas Sankara Road, JFK Street, Ibrahim Taiwo Street, Muhammadu Ribadu Street, and Shehu Shagari Way (from N13 Ox Junction to Maitama Roundabout).



The contract is valued at N20.4 billion, with a completion period of eight months.



The fifth project, valued at N54.38 billion, was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company for the completion of engineering infrastructure in Guzape Lot 1 and 2 and its surrounding neighborhoods. The project has an 18-month completion period.



The final project is the rehabilitation of Phase 1, 3, and 4 of the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant, awarded to SCC Nigeria Ltd.

The contract is worth N17.2 billion plus $79,000, with a 12-month completion period.



Bunkure stressed that these projects reflect the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and enhancing essential services in the FCT.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration is dedicated towards ensuring that residents benefit from world-class infrastructure, adequate water supply, and improved road networks”, she stated.



The Minister assured FCT residents that the government remains committed to completing these projects on schedule, ensuring long-term benefits for the growing population.



FEC also approved the Creative Leap Acceleration Program (CLAP), a digital platform to support creativity across Nigeria with training, funding, and networking opportunities.



Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who disclosed this to newsmen after the FEC meeting, said the CLAP aims to cater to all 49 creative sub-sectors and help creators become globally recognized.



She further disclosed that the “Destination 2030 Nigeria Everywhere” brand was approved by FEC, focusing on leveraging Nigeria’s cultural and creative content to enhance its global image.



According to Musawa, a seven-part series titled “Nigeria Everywhere Shorts” has been initiated to promote national pride and self-reflection, with plans to distribute it globally.