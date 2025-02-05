Ebonyi Killings: Senator Vows to Ensure Justice as Death Toll Rises to 15

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Three more dead bodies have been discovered from the attack by herdsmen on the people of Nkalaha Amegu in Ishielu Local government area of Ebonyi state.

The death toll has risen 15 yesterday afternoon while scores were still declared missing.

However, normalcy has returned to the area following the visit of the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Patricia Obila and security agencies to the community.

The Senator representing Ebonyi central zone, Senator Ken Eze, has condemned the killings.

In a statement, the Senator descried the attack and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

According to him, “It is with profound sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in the devastating and deadly attack on the people of Amagu-Nkalaha in Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi Central Senatorial District of Ebonyi state yesterday, that claimed many lives and properties with many others currently receiving treatments in hospitals.”

“This is a moment of grief for us all and I share in your pains. I’m deeply saddened and condemn in strongest terms this dastardly act. I want to assure the people of Amagu-Nkalaha that we’re together in this difficult time and together we shall navigate it.”

Senator Eze noted that the tragic incident underscored the urgent need for intelligence gathering on the side of security agencies to forestall dastardly acts in the society.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for a heightened consciousness on intelligence gathering on the side of our security agencies and personnels to identify and nip in the bud such a dastardly act before it happens. I therefore call on all relevant security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I once again extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed souls and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss and speedy recovery to the injured,” Senator Eze said.

He commended Governor, Francis Nwifuru for his urgent intervention to forestall further attacks and restoring normalcy in the area.

Senator Eze also called on the people of Ishielu council area to be calm and peaceful as every necessary mechanisms are already in place to ensure that justice prevailed.