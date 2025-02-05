Buhari: Security, Economy Improved Under My Administration

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that security and economy in Nigeria improved significantly during his eight years in office as president of the country.

Buhari stated this Wednesday when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ chapel at his country home, Daura, Katsina State on a courtesy visit.

He recalled that before his administration, security and economic challenges were pervading the country, but his administration had curbed the menace of terrorism and economic meltdown.

He explained that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said: “Security and economy improved significantly in Nigeria under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”

He said only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country, adding that the nation’s leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba, commended the former president for tackling terrorism, banditry and other security challenges during his tenure.

While acknowledging the efforts of the former president in keeping the country united despite decisive statements, Ibrahim-Jargaba said his hard work, dedication and selfless service were responsible for making the country to remain indivisible.