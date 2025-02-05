APWEN Lagos Donates 100 Chairs to NYSC Camp 

Funmi Ogundare

In an effort to ensure the comfort of Nigerian youths, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter (APWENLagos), has donated 100 chairs, including four executive plastic chairs, to the Lagos National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp.

Speaking at the donation recently, Atinuke Owolabi, Chairman of APWENLagos, addressed an audience that included the state NYSC coordinator, officials, corps members and other guests, emphasising the importance of supporting young graduates serving the nation.

She highlighted the challenges faced by the corps members, particularly regarding inadequate seating and shelter at the camp.

“During my visit to the Lagos NYSC Orientation Camp, I saw firsthand the challenges our corps members face. As female engineers, we believe leadership goes beyond technical expertise. It is about taking action where it is needed the most,” she said.

Owolabi stated that the donation was framed not just as an act of charity but as a symbol of valuing the nation’s future leaders.

“This gesture is not just about furniture; it is about showing these young men and women that they are valued, that their well-being matters, and that they are not alone in this journey,” she added.

The chairperson also encouraged the corps members to remain resilient and committed to their service, reiterating that the nation’s future rests on their strength, innovation, and leadership.

The event was a part of APWENLagos’ ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and empowering the next generation of leaders. The chairman also commended the sponsors who helped make the donation possible.

“Together, we are building a future where every young Nigerian has the support they need to thrive,” she stated.