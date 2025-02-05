After 18 Years, Court Frees Fani-Kayode of Alleged Forgery

Wale Igbintade





An Ikeja Special Offences Court, yesterday, discharged and acquitted former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of medical forgery charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering her ruling on the no-case submission filed by Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Mr. Wale Balogun, SAN, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe stated that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Justice Abike-Fadipe explained that the prosecution did not establish any connection between Fani-Kayode and the alleged offences, failing to present key evidence, such as testimonies from the defendant’s associates or the lawyer, who allegedly handled medical reports for the Federal High Court.

She noted that extrajudicial statements, which were presented as evidence, could only serve to contradict their makers when they testified in court.

“I have carefully examined the prosecution’s evidence and cannot find any indication that the defendant committed the alleged offences.

“The prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case, which would have required the defendant to present a defense,” he said.

The judge also mentioned that the defendant was free to seek a private action report for any potential costs.

Fani-Kayode was charged by the EFCC in November 2021 with a 12-count indictment, including charges of procuring false documents, use of forged documents, and fabricating evidence.

The EFCC called seven witnesses, but their testimonies were insufficient to substantiate the charges.

Fani-Kayode, however, filed a no-case submission on December 7, 2024, asserting that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

In a separate case, the Federal High Court in Abuja, on January 15, discharged Fani-Kayode of money laundering charges brought by the EFCC.

Justice John Tsoho ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence linking Fani-Kayode to the alleged offences.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has faced criminal prosecution and criminal charges and trials in 4 major cases and four appeals by the EFCC which have jointly lasted over the last 18 years.

He has won every single one of them and the last one was today 4th February 2025.

1. He was prosecuted from 2008 to 2015 by EFCC at the Federal High Court Lagos before Hon. Justice Ahmad, Hon. Justice Binta Nyarku and finally Hon. Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

He was discharged and acquitted on 1st July 2015 by Hon. Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

2. He was again prosecuted by EFCC from 2016 to 2023 at the Federal High Court Lagos before Hon. Justice M.S. Hassan, Hon. Justice Aikawa and finally Hon. Justice Oziagor.

The charges that were proffered against him before Hon. Justice Oziagor were quashed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on 21st April 2023.

3. He was again prosecuted by EFCC from 2016 to 2025 at the Federal High Court Abuja before Hon. Justice Tsoho (Chief Judge of the Federal High Court).

He was discharged on all counts on 15th January 2025 by Hon. Justice Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

4. Fani-Kayode was prosecuted by EFCC from 2021 to 2025 at the Lagos State High Court before Hon. Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe. His acquittal yesterday marked the end of a long tortuous journey through the courts.