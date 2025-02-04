THE ANTI-KIDNAP FUSION CELL

The initiative is step towards dismantling the networks of those who profit from the pain and suffering of others, reckons

ABU I. MICHAEL

Kidnapping has become one of the most pervasive security threats that disrupts livelihood, communities, and national stability. In Nigeria, the crime has escalated in scale and sophistication, driven by criminal syndicates, bandit groups, and violent extremists who exploit it for financial gains and to undermine governments’ efforts. The menace has not only instilled fear among citizens but also posed significant challenges to law enforcement and national security. Confronting this threat requires a robust, intelligence-driven, and technology-enabled response, backed by strong institutional frameworks and international collaboration.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser has remained steadfast in its commitment to coordinating national security architecture against terrorism and organized crime. In furtherance of this mandate, the Centre established the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell with the support of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom. The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, inaugurated the Cell on 19 December 2024, marking a decisive step in the Country’s counter-kidnapping strategy.

During the inauguration, the National Security Adviser underscored the significance of the Cell, describing it as a critical tool in dismantling kidnapping networks and enhancing inter-agency collaboration. He commended the National Crime Agency, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, and the personnel of the Centre for their dedication to operationalizing the unit. The Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell represents a structured and coordinated multi-agency approach, ensuring that the military, security agencies, law enforcement, intelligence, and judicial institutions work seamlessly to combat kidnapping.

The operatives of the Cell are drawn from key security and law enforcement agencies, equipped with specialized training. It is also fitted with state-of-the-art intelligence and surveillance systems that will enable swift response and proactive intervention against kidnapping incidents. To enhance accessibility and public engagement, dedicated emergency contact numbers have been integrated into the system for citizens across the country to promptly report kidnapping incidents. The goal is to diminish ungoverned spaces and deprive criminals of the operational freedom they currently exploit. The effectiveness of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell will rely on its operational capability and public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.

The Cell is backed by a legal framework and Standard Operating Procedures that ensures its operations are conducted with credibility, transparency, and adherence to due process. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to see the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell as a national asset, built to serve and protect, rather than a detached government initiative. Community engagement remains a critical pillar of this strategy, as timely intelligence from the public is indispensable in resolving kidnap cases immediately.

Understanding the importance of public trust and awareness, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, has initiated a monthly press briefing, aimed at keeping the public informed on kidnapping trends, operational successes, and preventive measures. This effort is intended to counter misinformation, bridge communication gaps, and reinforce the Centre’s commitment to transparency and public safety.

While security agencies continue to play a central role in tackling kidnapping, the Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society Approach remains crucial. Criminals operate within communities, and it is within these same communities that resilience must be built. The swift reporting of suspicious activities, vigilance against organized criminal groups, and the willingness of communities to cooperate with law enforcement will serve as deterrents and weaken the operational capacity of kidnappers.

The launch of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell is not just an initiative; it is a decisive step towards dismantling the networks of those who profit from the pain and suffering of others. The commitment of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, and its partners, including the National Crime Agency, to effectively addressing kidnapping in Nigeria sends a strong message that criminal elements will no longer operate with impunity. With continued public support, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships, Nigeria is on course to reclaim its communities and restore safety to its citizens.

Michael is Head, Strategic Communication, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja