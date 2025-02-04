Pinnick Describes BAT-SWAG as Game-Changer for Talent Devt

Duro Ikhazuagbe

FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has thrown his weight behind the

the South West Games 2025, describing the tournament as a groundbreaking platform for sports development, youth empowerment, and economic growth in Nigeria.

Pinnick who is the immediate past President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and a CAF Executive Committee Member, endorsed the highly-anticipated competition, set to take place in Lagos, featuring the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BAT-SWAG) as its key sub-tournament.

In an endorsement letter addressed to Practagali Limited, the organisers of the South West Games 2025, Pinnick lauded the initiative and further describes it as a catalyst for a new era of athletic excellence in Nigeria’s southwestern region.

“With great enthusiasm and a firm belief in the power of sports, I proudly extend my wholehearted endorsement of the South West Games 2025, including its key sub-tournament, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games,” stressed Pinnick who is one of the only 36 men and women globally on the FIFA Council governing world football.

With a vision that extends beyond mere competition, Pinnick emphasised the transformational impact of the games on the six Southwestern states—Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Oyo—where the tournament will unearth and groom the next generation of elite athletes.

“This initiative is a game-changer for sports development, talent discovery, and youth empowerment across the six Southwestern states,” he noted. “More than just a competition, these games will serve as a breeding ground for the next generation of elite athletes while fostering unity, discipline, and national pride.”

The former NFF boss underscored the significance of Lagos as the host city, describing it as both a strategic and symbolic choice. “As the epicenter of Nigerian sports, Lagos boasts world-class infrastructure, a rich sporting heritage, and an unmatched passion for athletics. Its dynamic energy and cosmopolitan spirit make it the ideal stage to usher in a new era of sporting excellence in the region,” Pinnick affirmed.

More than just a sporting event, Pinnick highlighted the economic and career opportunities that the games would unlock for young athletes and stakeholders in the sports ecosystem. “Beyond the thrill of competition, the South West Games 2025 will serve as a catalyst for economic growth, career opportunities, and youth engagement. This is not just a tournament—it is the foundation of a lasting legacy,” he enthused.

Reflecting on the long-term significance of the event, Pinnick declared that the competition would be etched in history as a defining moment for Nigerian sports. “This tournament, no doubt, will not only serve as a paradigm shift but will go down in the annals of history as one of the most pleasurable, memorable, and potent platforms for talent conditioning, nurturing, and development.”

Pinnick commended Practagali Limited for its vision and urged all stakeholders—including government institutions, corporate organizations, and sports enthusiasts—to rally behind the project to ensure its success. “I commend Practagali Limited for spearheading this visionary initiative and urging all stakeholders—governments, corporate organizations, and sports enthusiasts—to lend their full support. Together, we can make history and redefine the future of sports in Nigeria,” he stated.

Pinnick’s endorsement of the South West Games 2025 is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the advancement of Nigerian sports. As a FIFA Council Member and CAF Executive Committee Member, his influence in the global football landscape adds further weight to his backing of this monumental event. His role as Chairman of the Brownhill Group further underscores his commitment to sports development, both at home and internationally.

With Pinnick’s endorsement adding credibility and momentum to the initiative, expectations are high for the South West Games 2025 to set new benchmarks for talent discovery, grassroots sports development, and regional integration. The countdown to history has begun, and all eyes are now on Lagos as it prepares to host what promises to be a transformative sporting spectacle.