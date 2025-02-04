Parallex Bank Excites Port Harcourt Customers With Promo

Parallex Bank has once again reinforced its commitment to customer loyalty and financial empowerment through the third edition of its Save and Win Promo Live Draw, held recently at its Garrison Branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The event, which was attended by representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and other top dignitaries, had millions of naira distributed to 134 winners nationwide, with Chiamaka Doris Onyeze emerging as the grand prize winner of N1 million.

The promo, which kicked off in August 2024, was, according to Parallex Bank’s Head of Products, Mr. Abdulazeez Arogundade, designed to improve the savings culture of Nigerians and to reward them for choosing Parallex Bank as their banking partner. Arogundade said Parallex Bank is committed to offering its customers a limitless banking experience and has provided numerous banking products for their customers. He said any customer who is disciplined enough to save N10,000 every month stands a chance to win N1 million from the bank as a reward for being financially disciplined.

The live draw was conducted under strict regulatory supervision by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to ensure transparency and fairness. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission was led by the Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Chukwuma Uchegbu, who commended Parallex Bank for their transparency in running the promo, explaining the importance of transparency in building trust in customers. “It is truly rewarding to see a financial institution like Parallex Bank maintain such a high standard of integrity in its promotions. My team and I are here to ensure that the process remains fair and transparent, and winners are duly compensated,” said Uchegbu.

The branch manager, Parallex Bank, Port Harcourt, Mr. Joseph Boboh, said the draws continue in February, and the grand finale will hold in Lagos in April 2025, promising bigger prizes for lucky participants.