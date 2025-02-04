NPFL: Bendel Insurance Climb Out of Drop Zone, Enyimba, Rangers Win

Bendel Insurance FC defeated Katsina United 1-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City yesterday to gain three valuable points that have moved the Benin Arsenal away from the relegation zone to 25 points and 15th on the NPFL standings.

Midfielder Julius Emiloju snatched the lone goal winner for Insurance in the 27th minute.

Despite the visitors doing the pressing game and having better possession, it was Insurance that missed great opportunities to kill the game in the first half.

The victory was a welcome relief for Coach Greg Ikhenoba who has been under pressure to revive the fortunes of the Benin Arsenal.

Elsewhere in Bauchi, Enyimba picked all three points from hosts Lobi Stars with a similar 1-0 win.

Ifeanyi Ihemekwele scored the winner in the 38th minute for Enyimba.

It was Ihemekwele’s fifth league goal of the campaign.

Enyimba moved from 11th to eighth position on the table following the win.

In Enugu, champions Rangers International FC stopped Ikorodu City’s winning streak with an emphatic 2-0 win. Godwin Obaje scored the opener on the dot of half time break while an own goal by Victor Ekujah in the 89th minute nailed the coffin of defeat of the Lagos team.

In Ilorin, hosts Kwara United, were two goals better than the El Kanemi Warriors at the Ilorin Stadium. Wasiu Alalade opened the score in the 39th minute.

But deep into the end of the match, Wasiu Jimoh came off the bench to score the second on the dot of 90th minute.

